Can The New York Jets Piece Two Halves Together to Break Streak?

One of the oldest adage in football is to play four quarters.

With an 0-8 Jets’ team, you probably would sign for two.

Well, the Jets have given you just that over the past two weeks. The latest was their 35-9 debacle in Kansas City Sunday afternoon.

Criticizing playcalling often is noted as an overrated criticism. It isn’t with the Jets.

There is enough evidence. How does it seem to vanish after halftime? Talent aside, it shouldn’t.

The problem now is the frustration. Yes, the frustration with an offense that has scored seven touchdowns in eight games and has maintained the lead in the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes.

Against Buffalo and Kansas City, you saw promise with the team with an offense moving the ball and a defense that kept their opponents within striking distance.

Once the second half started, the Jets imploded on both counts.

This time around, the offense had 64 yards after half time with one first down, five punts and a turnover.

The defense made Patrick Mahomes look like he was throwing strikes to receivers in a non-contact practice. He was allowed to take the last seven-plus minutes off and gave way to journeyman Chad Henne, who had a chance to dust off the rust.

Should we be surprised? No, this can be expected from the worst team in football.

Head coach Adam Gase has the glazed look of a presidential candidate who has spent too many hours repeating the same mantra.

His typical lines about film evaluation are suddenly injected with his frustrations. He also takes some quick snipes at his defense, if you caught them.

“We just knew what kind of game it was going to be.” ranted Gase. “We knew it was going to be a game where, if we gave up yards, that wasn’t our worry. We wanted to make them drive the length of the field. We wanted to try and avoid explosive plays. We gave up a couple, though. We were just trying to shorten the game as much as possible. We were trying to box them a little bit. It’s easy to say and harder to do.”

Get that? Maybe.

Sam Darnold took a hard hit late in the game, and questions will arise about his shoulder. Darnold downplayed any concern. Yet. he only had four touchdown passes this season.

“Yeah, just not executing well enough,” said Darnold. “For me, I’ve got to get the ball to the open guy and get it out in a timely manner. Our guys have got to get open against man. I’ve got to do a good job of seeing zone and reacting to it and finding open areas in the zones. So, yeah, when we get down there we’ve just got to play better, obviously. I feel like I can do a lot more to be able to put us in better situations and score some touchdowns.”

The Jets can make history in comparison to the 1996 1-15 team, who didn’t go to 0-9 on the season.

However, here’s the Jets’ luck on the season – they have to beat Bill Belichick to avoid it.

The reeling 2-5 Patriots will enter Met Life next Monday night for a game that realistically could be won by both teams.

The Jets just have to play four quarters to do it.

Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire