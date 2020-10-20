New York Giants’ Victory Further Shapes Their New Identity

You knew what was coming.

The Washington Football Team gambled and went for the win against the Giants with a two-point conversion attempt to win the game Sunday at Met Life.

Washington quarterback Kyle Allen helped his team regain the momentum with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Cam Sims, who beat Logan Ryan.

All signs pointed to the Giants falling to 0-6.

Yet, the same defense that squandered a lead against Dallas the previous week rose to the occasion when Dexter Lawrence and Blake Martinez hurried Allan into making a desperation throw in the path of no one in sight.

Kyler Fackwell earlier caused a fumble that resulted in Tae Crowder returning it 49 yards for the winning 20-19 score.

Yes, this is the same Tae Crowder who was the last pick in the draft. This also could be a big coo for GM Dave Gettleman (That’s another story).

Game over, Giants win. Welcome to the 2020 Giants.

This was an old-time, Giants’ defense grind-it-out victory. They bent, but they didn’t break.

The defense sacked Allen three times, but they allowed him and his receivers too much space for a 280-yard, two touchdown afternoon.

It wasn’t the prettiest game offensively from Daniel Jones, whose biggest highlight was his 49-yard run. He had an adequate 12-for-19, 112-yard day with a smooth 23-yard touchdown toss to favorite target Darius Slayton.

Devonta Freeman grinded out 61 yards on 18 carries, which should be a minimum that will be needed.

But the offense did enough, and the Giants defense saved the day from a floundering Washington offense that looked better than it is. The Giants’ defensive unit had that same kind of intensity from the ones of yesteryear.

Martinez, Crowder, Fackrell, are starting to form a linebacking unit that will be the calling card of the defense, and Jabrill Peppers and James Bradberry are solidifying a once worrisome secondary.

It wasn’t glowing, but it was right.

The Giants played with energy, discipline, and emotion. They avoided the costly turnover.

They proved there is plenty of season left.

Rookie head coach Joe Judge deservingly got his first win. His players did, too.

“I think we all found out that when we put ourselves in position and don’t shoot ourselves in the foot

that the results will come and happen,” said Judge. “I already knew they were a resilient group, I knew

they were a tough group, a mentally tough group. I’m just proud they were able to get the win today

and that their work was rewarded.”

However, much-maligned defensive lineman Leonard Williams isn’t ready to ride the wave yet.

“It was obviously exciting,” said Williams, who recorded a sack, his third of the season. “We finally got

our win. We’ve been working hard and finally got to see some of the fruits of our labor. It was obviously

an ugly win, though. We obviously wanted to do a lot better.

“There’s still some football out there that we have to clean up. With a short week, we don’t have a lot of

time to watch the film, but I think guys are going to try to take ownership and watch on their own to see

what we can clean up.”

They’re get their chance sooner than they think. The Giants travel to Philadelphia to face the hapless 1-5 Eagles Thursday night.

The usually tight intense matchup will be up for grabs with a new script. Their defense again will need to step up.

A win puts them back in the running for the NFC (Least) East.

A loss deflates a club can continue to smooth and shape its identity.

Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire