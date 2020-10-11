The New York Jets Turn To Joe Flacco Today

Le’Veon Bell is back and Joe Flacco will be under center.

The duo can change the course of the Jets’ season when they will lead their team against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday for a 1 p.m. kickoff at Met Life Stadium.

They will be the defibrillator pads placed on the heart of the Jets’ offense to revive the second worst offense in football

The one factor they both share is lack of playing time. Bell hasn’t been for active for the past three weeks, and Flacco hasn’t taken a starting snap since the eighth game of last season with Denver. The 35-year-old did complete two passes in brief relief of Sam Darnold against Denver when he injured his shoulder.

Flacco will need to rely on Bell, Frank Gore, and rookie Mi’cal Perrine to help carry the load with a once again tattered receiving corps. Breshad Perriman, who once looked like a starter this week, again will be sidelined.

The veteran quarterback has a chance to attack a Cardinals’ secondary that has been ravaged by injuries. The question is will Flacco have the time with the likes of Arizona’s Chandler Jones on the other side of the ball, and Chandler has been silence in the past three games.

Bell also can be a main benefactor, but he hasn’t found enough decent holes to prove he was worth the huge deal the Jets gave him.

Gase believes the team will see immediate results.

“ I think he can be pretty effective,” said Gase about Bell. “He did a good job of, one, getting healthy and then staying in good shape. Did a good job making sure that he maintained where his weight was.

“It’s pretty easy, especially when you have a hamstring issue to where you can’t do what you’re normally used to doing, he did a great job as far as making sure he stayed right where he was at when he got hurt. I think he feels even better now than he did when we kind of hit that first game.”

Photo: Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire