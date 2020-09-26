Watch UFC 253 Adesanya VS Costa Live Stream Reddit Online Official Channels MMA Event

The mixed martial giants of the world-the UFC authorities have announced the next big event. After the COVID-19 pandemic had created a prolonged delay in the schedules of all sporting events, the ball has started rolling for all of them. With back to back announcements of major events from June, UFC is also organizing its high voltage bouts gradually. The UFC 253 will feature a match between the middleweight mammoths Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa to decide the fate of the championship in their division.

WATCH LIVE > CLICK HERE

Event UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa

Date September 26, 2020

Venue Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Main Event Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa

Live Stream Watch Here

FIGHT CARD FOR UFC 253

MAIN CARD

Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Paulo Costa, Middleweight

Dominick Reyes vs. Jan Blachowicz, Light Heavyweight

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Zubaira Tukhugov, Featherweight

Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Royval, Flyweight

Ketien Vieira vs. Sijara Eubanks, Women’s Bantamweight

PRELIMINARY CARD

Diego Sanchez vs. Jake Matthews, Welterweight

Brad Riddell vs. Alex Da Silva, Lightweight

Shane Young vs. Ludovit Klein, Featherweight

William Knight vs. Aleksa Camur, Light Heavyweight

Juan Espino vs. Jeff Hughes, Heavyweight

Khadis Ibragimov vs. Danilo Marques, Light Heavyweight

DATE:

The UFC 253 events will be organized on the 27th of September,2020.

VENUE:

The venue of the UFC 253 is at Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

HOW TO WATCH UFC 253 LIVE STREAM REDDIT REMOTELY?

For those MMA fans based around the world who want to watch the UFC 253 live remotely, there are different service providers based on your location. Choose the ones that suit you the best is the wisest deal.

UFC 253 LIVE STREAMING REDDIT: IS IT POSSIBLE?

Reddit is just a bookmarking website that just gives all updates and information about UFC 253, there is no live stream available through subreddits but viewers can follow full fight updates for Adesanya vs. Costa fight. There are a lot of subreddits available to follow the UFC 253 Adesanya vs. Costa fight.

WATCHING THE UFC 253 ONLINE?

Apart from the official broadcasting channels, purchasing a PPV package for your UFC 253 live streaming is one of the most potent options. Accounts that have subscribed to cable channels can stream the event live using their credentials. For ESPN+ subscribers, the PPV package costs $ 64.99.

LIST OF CHANNELS THAT ARE THE OFFICIAL BROADCASTERS OF UFC 253 MMA LIVE EVENT:

The list of licensed and trustworthy channels that have acquired the official rights of UFC 253 broadcast are mentioned below for the convenience of the users.

For the fans who want to view their favorite UFC 253 event live, without incurring any subscription charge of official broadcasting channels or streaming services, they can use the social platform by the name of Reddit. Reddit is a unique social platform that allows its users to get all the information about the game and its Livestream options. You can create a free account and log in with your credentials. After you are on Reddit, you can search for the subreddits that are relevant to the UFC 253 event.

HOW TO WATCH THE LIVE BROADCAST IN THE USA?

The hardcore MMA fans based in the USA can access the live broadcast of the UFC 253 event on Fox Sports. The monthly package for the subscribers comes at a meager subscription of $4.99.

HOW TO WATCH THE LIVE BROADCAST IN THE UK?

For the fans based in the UK, BT Sports is the home of the UFC 253. The MMA-fanatics can view the live coverage of the UFC 253 by paying a nominal fee of just 16 GBP per month. This is applicable to those subscribers who have access to BT Broadband. They can upgrade their package to include BT Sports by giving the meager monthly subscription fee after the free trial period of three months ends. The live coverage can be accessed on devices that are compatible with BT TV, Sky TV, and TalkTalk TV.

If you are a subscriber of BT TV, you need to pay an extra 10 GBP to upgrade your existing package and include BT Sports as part of their Starter or Entertainment Extra combos. Those without BT TV or BT Broadband can buy a monthly game pass for just 23.99 GBP if they want to watch more sporting events apart from UFC 253.

HOW TO WATCH THE LIVE BROADCAST IN THE MIDDLE EAST?

For the fans of MMA based in the Middle East, OSN is the sports-centric network that will cover the UFC 253 live.

HOW TO WATCH THE UFC 253 LIVE IN CANADA?

The fans in Canada are at luck because there is an official sports broadcaster that is dedicated to live streaming combat sports. Fight Network is the name of that broadcaster. With your Amazon credentials, you can access the Fight Network absolutely free for a 30 day trial period.

HOW TO WATCH THE UFC 253 LIVE FROM THE NORDIC COUNTRIES?

The fans who are based in the Nordic countries like Sweden and Denmark can get access to live action from the UFC 253. The NENT group has a dedicated service by the name of ViaPlay that is streaming UFC 253 live. There is a free 30-day trial period for the newest subscribers.

WATCHING THE UFC 253 LIVE FROM JAPAN:

For the fans of UFC who are based in Japan, the UFC 253 edition is being covered live on WOWOW. The fans who want to subscribe to this service can pay a monthly charge of 20 USD or 2000 yen and get access to vivid quality coverage of the event. There are talks on the reduction of the subscription package charge for this popular streaming service.

WATCHING THE UFC 253 LIVE FROM RUSSIA:

Match.com is the premier website that is hosting the live broadcast of the UFC 253 event. While the single-month standard plan comes at a monthly cost of $35.99, the subscription cost of the three-month plan is $19.99 monthly whereas the subscription cost of the six-month package is $17.99 monthly. MatchTV is the official broadcasting platform of Match.com for the UFC fans in Russia that will exhibit the UFC 253.

WATCHING THE UFC 253 LIVE FROM BRAZIL:

The Brazilian combat sports fans can access the UFC 253 live broadcast on Globo. The annual subscription charge of Globo is $208.

WATCHING THE UFC 253 LIVE ON ESPN:

ESPN is the official broadcaster of the UFC events in 2020. This partnership with UFC authorities has created a detailed subscription charge structure for the fans based in the US. For those fans who already own an annual subscription of ESPN+, the dedicated streaming service of ESPN, they can simply pay the PPV package charge of $64.99 to get uninterrupted action from the UFC 253 event.

But for the newest subscribers of ESPN, a minimum charge of $84.99 monthly has to be paid to get access to the PPV package of the UFC 253. All the devices that are compatible with ESPN like Playstation 4, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox, Android TV, Roku Smart TV, Windows TV, etc.

HOW TO WATCH THE UFC 253 LIVE ON AMAZON FIRESTICK TV?

For the subscribers of an Amazon account, getting access to the UFC 253 live event is easy. They simply need to log in with their credentials and buy the ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass to get access to the live event.

HOW TO WATCH UFC 253 USING SLING TV?

Sling TV is a premier offering for fans across the world that offers dedicated sports streaming options. The subscribers can order through the Sling TV app and head to the Rentals tab where they can buy the PPV package for the UFC 253 event.

USING VPN TO WATCH THE UFC 253 LIVE:

If you are unfortunate to end up or stay stationed in a country that is geo-blocked, then getting access to the UFC 253 live event through official broadcasting channels is impossible. But if you are a dedicated fan who wants to view his favorite combat sports event, then there are a number of available technologies you can use to alleviate your issue. A VPN allows a user to mask his IP address so that he can access streaming services by bypassing the imposed geo-blocking. Using acclaimed VPN services like NordVPN and ExpressVPN will allow any user to watch his desired UFC 253 event live.