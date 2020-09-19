New York Jets Injuries Mount, But So Do The Pressures

Injuries.

They should have been expected after the first week of the NFL, and the Jets unfortunately didn’t get the short end of it.

Le’Veon Bell, Blake Cashman, and Denzel Mims all won’t be back for three weeks. La’Mical Perrine did not practice Wedneday due to his nagging ankle, and Mekhi Becton had been troubled with a potential leg injury and had a limited practice.

Linebackers Avery Williamson and Frankie Luvu and wider receiver Jamison Crowder all had a limited practice Wednesday.

It doesn’t bode well for them as they prepare to host San Francisco Sunday at Met Life. This will be a 49er team with extra some extra incentive after they were upset by Arizona last week.

This is a Jets team that looked unprepared and uninspired against possibly the new AFC East champion Buffalo Bills last week.

It becomes frustrating when you realize Bell denied having a hamstring issue late in camp only to see it surface in the second quarter after an adequate performance against the Bills.

Rookie Mims and bell have spent most of the last two weeks on the sidelines after their draft hype gave Jets’ fans plenty of optimism.

Cashman, Williamson and Luvu are part of a once highly regarded linebacking corps that has been riddle with injuries over the past month.

So, how is the state of the Jets?

“You know, we’re banged up right now,” offered head coach Adam Gase. “We got to get some bodies in here, try to create some depth while those guys get better. And we’re on to San Francisco and getting ready for that, sounds like they’re kind of in the same situation as us as far as being banged up a little bit and you just got to put a good week together and get ready for this game on Sunday.”

The Jets did resign former Miami running back Kallen Ballage, who failed his physical in August. Ballage will jump into the fray with Frank Gore and practice squader Josh Adams to try and forma three-headed running attack Sunday.

If Becton can’t go, the task of stopping San Francisco sack machine Nick Bosa will fall into the hands of Chuma Edoga. Bosa didn’t have a sack last week, but linebacker Emmanuel Lewis had 15 tackles.

Their task of stopping quarterback Jimmy Garropolo will be the task of corners Arthur Maulet and Bless Austin, Maulet taking the place of benched Pierre Desir last week.

Marcus Maye had an outstanding game last week, and he and fellow safety Bradley McDougald will need to be on the top of their game.

The three-day aftermath after Sunday’s debacle in Buffalo hasn’t been pretty, and hopefully, not prophetic.

Injuries aside, this is a Jets team that needs to show it can compete against the 49ers and be there in the end. Sam Darnold and Adam Gase are at the top of the immediate list in those categories. Coordinators Dowell Loggains and Gregg Williams need to tighten their attacks and schemes.

If not, it could a long way until Halloween.

Photo: Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire