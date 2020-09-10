Schwartz: New York Riptide Unveil “Healthcare Heroes Jersey”

During the 2020-21 National Lacrosse League season, the New York Riptide will host a “Superhero Night” when the franchise will honor the commitment and care given by healthcare workers from around the country during the coronavirus pandemic. As part of that evening, the players will be wearing a special edition “Healthcare Heroes Jersey” that was unveiled by the Riptide on Thursday. A limited quantity of the jerseys are now available for purchase at the teams official website www.NewYorkRiptide.com and all proceeds ($50) from every jersey sold will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“It will be an honor to wear these special jerseys during the upcoming season to show our support for all the extraordinary healthcare workers that take care of our communities every day,” said Riptide Captain Dan Macrae.”

Those fans who purchase a jersey will have the ability to customize it with either their name on the back or the name of a personal healthcare hero. The jersey features the primary Riptide logo and the color of the jersey is the Riptide’s primary color of seafoam green that strongly resembles the color of green medical scrubs. The number on the jersey is 20 to represent the 2020-21 season and there is a trademark Superhero Cape on the back to honor the healthcare workers who were on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, Orlin & Cohen, the official Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Partner of the Riptide will have their logo featured on the jersey.

“This has been an incredibly challenging time for our community and fans, and as an organization we wanted to find a way to publicly recognize and celebrate the healthcare heroes that have bravely been on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic and every day,” said Rich Lisk, Executive Vice President, GF Sports & Entertainment. “Along with Riptide partner Orlin & Cohen, we are proud to provide a portion of proceeds for every jersey sold to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to support the amazing work they do year around to help children and their families to treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.”

During the coronavirus pandemic, the Riptide organization has been very active in the Long Island community including partnering with Jersey Mike’s to provide lunch to almost 60 area senior rehabilitation, nursing and care centers that were impacted by the pandemic. Team also donated $5 for every save that a Riptide goalie made during this past season and partnered with Maspeth Federal Savings to donate $5,000 to Catholic Health Services of Long Island for PPE and other equipment needed for hospital staffs to help battle the virus.

In their short existence, the Riptide has shown a strong commitment to the community and the special edition jersey with proceeds going to charity is the latest example of that. There’s also a new lacrosse operations regime in place with new General Manager Jim Veltman and new Head Coach Dan Ladouceur. With the number one overall pick in the 2020 NLL Draft, the Riptide are in position to not only be champions in the community but to also compete for a championship banner to raise to the rafters.