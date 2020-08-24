Schwartz: The Islanders Are Hot And So Are Ticket Sales For UBS Arena

On the ice, the Islanders have been red hot in the bubble as they have advanced to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and a meeting with the Philadelphia Flyers. Off the ice, the Islanders are red hot as well in terms of ticket sales for their new home, UBS Arena at Belmont Park, which is scheduled to open for the 2021-22 NHL season. Over the last month, the Islanders have seen the demand for tickets soar and last week, the franchise set an all-time record for season ticket sales.

The Islanders have their sights set on the Stanley Cup and the fans are excited about not only the present but the future as only twenty percent of season tickets remain for the inaugural season at UBS Arena.

“As the team heads into the second round of the playoffs, the unprecedented demand for season tickets adds a new level of excitement about the team,” said Islanders Co-Owner Jon Ledecky. “The support from our loyal Islanders fans across the metro NY region has been tremendous.”

Season tickets are selling as fast as a Mat Barzal end to end rush, but the Islanders are also doing very well when it comes to premium seating. The Isles expect to be sold out of their premium ticket inventory by early next year and more than one-third of the suites have been sold over the last two weeks.

Right now, the Islanders are playing in front of no fans in Toronto, but they can certainly feel the passion and the energy from Islanders Country on social media. Those fans will certainly welcome the opportunity to enjoy one final season at Nassau Coliseum and it’s clear that their excited about the Islanders new home that’s coming soon.

“We are thrilled to see this strong response to UBS Arena at Belmont Park, which will be the state-of-the-art sports and music venue in the market,” said Tim Leiweke, CEO of Oak View Group, the company that is leading the development and operations of UBS Arena.

There is a high level of excitement about the current Islanders as Head Coach Barry Trotz, Captain Anders Lee, and the rest of the team is on a mission to complete the ultimate goal of winning the Stanley Cup. For many years, the Islanders have also had the goal of securing a new home, a world-class venue that the franchise and the fans could be proud of. That home is coming for the 2021-22 season and the excitement is building for the opening of UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the future home of Islanders Country.