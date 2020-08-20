MSG Networks To Televise Five Of Six Red Bulls 2020 Restart Matches

MSG Networks today announced the official telecast schedule for Phase 1 of the continuation of the 2020 regular season for Major League Soccer’s New York Red Bulls. MSG Networks will televise 5 of the 6 matches, starting with the Red Bulls’ first game tonight at 7 p.m. at home against New York City FC.

As part of the MLS’ revised schedule for the league’s return to play, each club will play 18 additional regular season games in a phased approach, beginning with this initial 6-game regionalized slate of games. MLS plans to announce the balance of the regular season schedule by early September.

Emmy Award-winning play-by-play announcer Steve Cangialosi will call the game action each night, alongside U.S. soccer legend and former Olympic goalkeeper Shep Messing. Michelle Gingras will also return as host and sideline reporter.

The TV schedule is as follows:

Red Bulls games airing on MSG Networks will also be available for viewing on MSG GO, the network’s live streaming and video on demand platform for smartphones, tablets and computers. The Spanish radio broadcast of the team’s radio channel, Red Bulls Radio, will also feature as the SAP option for MSG Networks telecasts, with broadcaster Ernesto Motta calling play-by-play action.

cover image credit: Hayden Schiff