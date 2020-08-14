Schwartz: FOCO Frames A New Derek Jeter Bobblehead

The coronavirus pandemic has certainly wreaked havoc on the sports world this year. The NHL, NBA, WNBA, and Major League Soccer all did return to play in bubbles. When it comes to baseball, a truncated 60 game MLB season is underway while the minor league baseball seasons were all cancelled. The pandemic also meant that former Yankees Captain Derek Jeter will have to wait another year to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, as COVID-19 concerns forced that ceremony to be postponed until next year when the Class of 2020 and the Class of 2021 are inducted together…we hope.

Had it been possible for Jeter to be inducted this summer, Yankees fans would have had the opportunity to celebrate the occasion with a special Jeter Hall of Fame bobblehead from Forever Collectibles, but since the induction ceremony is postponed until 2021, FOCO shook off the signs from the crazy world that we’re living in and they’ve come up with something unique.

A Derek Jeter retired number framed jersey bobblehead!

“We planned to have a Jeter launch all along, but with the Hall of Fame ceremony being postponed we went back to the drawing board,” said Anthony Davino, Marketing Coordinator-Licensing at FOCO. “We felt this framed jersey concept is a perfect way to honor him without a direct tie to the Hall of Fame…yet.”

The bobblehead, available for pre-order by clicking here, features a swinging Jeter on a base with the interlocking “NY” on it. The front of the base has a gold plaque that reads “DEREK JETER #2 NEW YORK YANKEES” with an interlocking “NY” on each side. Behind the bobblehead is a framed Jeter number two jersey and that is a whole new world for FOCO when it comes to bobbleheads. On the back of the frame is an large gold interlocking “NY” and “DEREK JETER NEW YORK YANKEES”.

FOCO has made Jeter bobbleheads before, but this concept is something new for the company and is expected to be a huge success.

“This is our first retired number bobble,” said Davino. “The “framed” concept just came about late in 2019 and fit perfectly with our Jeter concept. We had to take advantage since the opportunity doesn’t come along very often. Jeter is as iconic in the collectible world as he was on the field. We’ve always seen success with his bobbleheads.”

It’s not a Hall of Fame Jeter bobblehead as that will have to wait until next year. But FOCO has come up with something new in the Jeter retired number bobblehead that will be a must-have for any Yankee fan, particularly those who loved the former Yankees shortstop who was part of five World Championship teams with the Yankees. The 1996 American League Rookie of the Year, 14-time All-Star, World Series MVP in 2000, and member of the 3,000-hit club had his number two retired by the Yankees in 2017.

Derek Jeter will be enshrined in Cooperstown next summer, but for now, any Yankee fan can have this retired number bobblehead in their home or office version of Monument Park. And you can be sure that FOCO will be coming up with a Hall of Fame bobblehead that will look great next to the new retired number bobble.