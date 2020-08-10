John Cangelosi Looks Back At His Career

Brooklyn boy John Cangelosi may not have looked like the typical baseball player but the 5-foot-8 outfielder spent parts of 13 seasons in the major leagues.

“I was blessed with a great career,” he told NY Sports Day. His book, “John Cangelosi: The Improbable Baseball Journey of the Undersized Kid from Nowhere to World Series Champion” (Riverdale Avenue Books) written with K.P. Wee, takes a look back at his career.

He played five games in 1985 for the White Sox before surprising the team in spring training 1986 and making the club.

That was a White Sox team with Tom Seaver, in the final season of his career. One night in a hotel bar, Cangelosi’s father asked Seaver for an autograph, against the advice of the outfielder.

“I can’t go anywhere,” Seaver said, storming out of the bar.

A teammate told Seaver it was Cangelosi’s father who asked for the autograph and when the outfielder went into the clubhouse the next day, a signed ball was on his chair. Cangelosi put it back on Seaver’s chair.

“I didn’t want it,” Cangelosi said.

He liked playing for Tony La Russa but La Russa was fired during the season and Jim Fregosi took over.

Cangelosi was second in the league in steals behind Rickey Henderson but Fregosi benched him in favor of George Foster, who had recently been released by the Mets.

“Really? He’s 45, we’re in last place,” Cangelosi said.

While he may not have been thrilled with Fregosi, it was better than his time with the Mets.

“Dallas Green sucked,” Cangelosi said, recalling the 1994 season. He said Green was the worst manager he saw in terms of motivating players and knowing the game.

“I don’t know if he just threw in the towel on managing guys,” Cangelosi said.

He said training camp was more grueling than it needed to be with Green’s “military bu——it.”

“We’re not running a Nazi camp,” Cangelosi said.

One day in camp, John Franco and Bret Saberhagen asked Green if they could run around the streets instead of the field and the manager agreed.

Out of sight, the team relaxed by a secluded lake in full uniform before returning.

Cangelosi made the team, though he was hit in the dugout by a line drive during an exhibition game in Texas. Green took it as a sign that the outfielder wasn’t paying attention.

“If you don’t want to be here, I’ll send your ass out,” Green told him.

Cangelosi was a bench player, though he did make the cover of Sports Illustrated for charging John Smoltz after being drilled with a pitch following a Ryan Thompson grand slam.

“I would never charge a mound but I knew he was throwing at me on purpose,” Cangelosi said, noting that Smoltz could’ve waited for Bobby Bonilla who was on deck to send a real message.

“It’s the worst feeling being on the bottom of the pile,” Cangelosi said.

Frustration with Green was mounting as the manager would put the hold sign on and starters would get extra batting practice time with Cangelosi in the cage away from the field.

Green told Cangelosi he was being sent down to the minors because Kevin McReynolds was coming off the Disabled List.

“I never talked back to a manager and I was sent down plenty of times,” Cangelosi said. “But this time I was right.”

Instead of being demoted, Cangelosi asked Green for his release. His time with the Mets was over.

“No one liked playing for him,” Cangelosi said.

The outfielder had plenty of positive experiences in the big leagues. He loved playing for Jim Leyland, his manager in Pittsburgh, Florida and Colorado.

“No one outmanaged Jimmy Leyland,” he said.

Cangelosi also liked Bobby Valentine, his manager with the Rangers.

“He was probably the best baseball manager but he did some stupid s—t because his ego got in the way,” he said.

And there was Terry Collins, his minor league manager in the Pirates organization who kept Cangelosi’s career alive by bringing him to Houston after his time with the Mets was over.

He credits himself for being a good clubhouse guy and being respected by (most of) his managers as a reason for why he lasted so long.

As he wrote, “If you have that blue-collar work ethic and not give up on your dreams, anything can happen. That’s what happened for me in those years in the 1990s.”