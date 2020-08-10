NY Sports Day
This episode of Inside Tennis With The Koz highlights two of the recent International Tennis Hall of Fame Championships from Newport, Rhode Island. The ATP events will feature interviews with International Hall of Fame executive director Todd MartinATP players John IsnerRajeev RamLeander PaesRyan HarrisonAustin Krajicek along with ATP president Eric Butorac.  The award-winning show will also showcase interviews with International Tennis Hall of Famers Rosie CasalsOwen DavidsonYevgeny KafelnikovOwen DavidsonPam ShriverGigi Ferandez and Billie Jean King.    

The 30-minute TV tennis magazine show will also feature a sit-down interview with former number one ranked ATP singles player and former USA Davis Cup captain Jim Courier.

 

Dave “Koz:” Kozlowski is one of the original first seventeen USPTA Master Professionals in the world.  He is the 2000 National United States Tennis Professional of the Year and the 1999 USTA Tennis Broadcaster of the Year.  

 

 

