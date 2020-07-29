Moeller: With Adams Gone, Douglas and Jets Move To Next Level

Jamal Adams is gone and it’s time to move on.

Jets’ GM Joe Douglas placed a firm stamp on the team and unveiled more of his plan.

Don’t let selfish players run the team and build through the draft. Thomas got his asking price of two No. 1 draft picks (2012 and 2022) for Adams and a third-rounder (2021) as a bonus.

He revealed during a presser Monday that trade talks involving Adams had been involved for some time, and Seattle was “aggressive’ in their pursuit of Adams.

In the short- and long-term, this will help the Jets.

However, can the brass and the fans stay patient? Is another 7-9 or an 8-8 season good enough this season?

Adams was one of the most talented safeties in the league, but his intentions became more about him than the team. Douglas couldn’t have opened camp in that situation.

The slate has been cleaned, and the prevailing feeling of a burden off their shoulders has been lifted.

Instead, this will be a season about taking the next step with a healthy mix of seasoned veterans and rising upstarts.

Douglas, who has given his apparent support to head coach Adam Gase, will now pass the baton to the second-year head coach to find a way to make Sam Darnold and Le’Vean Bell fluid together in the offense.

Darnold also has been given new offensive weapons outside in draft pick Denzel Mims and free agent Breshad Perriman and inside with rookie tackle Mekhi Becton, who can develop into the next Winston Hill.

Defensively, linebacker CJ Mosley’s potential stardom has gone unnoticed due to his early first game exit of 2019.

Mosley can take charge of a defense that should be as good and even better than last year with an enhanced front rotation and a deeper linebacking corps.

Overall, the Jets appear to be leaning toward a patient approach.

Let Darnold have a full year to regain the form many believe he possesses after a roller coaster season last year. It is also true for Bell, who must show regain his dominant form and prove his $52 million price tag was valid. Veteran locker room presence running back Frank Gore will be a great pickup.

The lone hole on defense is at cornerback, and the Jets can still pick in the free agent bag or rely on some positives showings from returnees.

The lingering question is whether Gase can survive another slow start especially if he has a full cast, especially after a second-half revival last year. He won’t have the luxury of preseason games to make the task of filling out the squad clearer.

Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams spliced together an injury-riddled unit into one of the league’s surprises last year. Can he raise them another notch will a full complement?

Camp begins, and the questions will abound.

The Jets can exhale, but can they stay on track to the next course?