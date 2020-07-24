MSG Networks Debuts New Original Hockey Programming

MSG Networks today announced new original programming to get fans ready for the upcoming return of hockey. The lineup will feature special coverage for the Rangers and Islanders in advance of their respective Stanley Cup Qualifiers playoff matchups, which are set to begin on Saturday, August 1st.

In anticipation of their return to the ice, MSG Networks will be airing two new preview shows for both the Rangers and Islanders, with each team’s broadcast team breaking down their qualifying matchups. Sam Rosen, Joe Micheletti, John Giannone and Steve Valiquette will preview the Rangers/Hurricanes series on MSG at 6:30pm ET on Tuesday, July 28th and Thursday, July 30th. Brendan Burke, Butch Goring and Shannon Hogan will preview the Islanders/Panthers series on MSG+ at 7:00pm ET on Wednesday, July 29th and Friday, July 31st.

As part of the increased hockey lineup, the network will debut a new nightly hockey program that will provide fans with an inside look into the latest news and info from around the NHL. Hosted by Michelle Gingras, alongside former NHL player and television hockey analyst Anson Carter, “Around the NHL, presented by Chase,” will also include special guest interviews and insights and analysis from various announcers, coaches, players and more. The show will air weeknights at 6:00pm ET on MSG, starting on Monday, July 27th.

The network will also premiere an NHL-themed trivia show, “MSG Hockey IQ,” on MSG at 5:30pm ET on Monday, July 27th, featuring Sam Rosen, Joe Micheletti, John Giannone, Steve Valiquette, Brendan Burke, Butch Goring and Shannon Hogan. During the show, the Rangers and Islanders broadcasters will go over all the upcoming action, while answering select trivia questions to get viewers up to date on the league’s return to play.

Below is a breakdown of the new original programming scheduled to air starting next week, which will also be available for viewing on MSG GO, the network’s live streaming and video on demand platform for smartphones, tablets and computers.

MSG Hockey IQ

Return to hockey trivia show featuring Sam Rosen, Joe Micheletti, John Giannone, Steve Valiquette, Brendan Burke, Butch Goring and Shannon Hogan

Debuts on Monday (7/27) at 5:30pm ET on MSG and 6:00pm ET on MSG+

Around the NHL, presented by Chase

Michelle Gingras and Anson Carter with a daily look around the league

Airing weeknights at 6:00pm ET on MSG and 6:30pm ET on MSG+, premieres on Monday (7/27)

Rangers Return to Play Preview

Sam Rosen, Joe Micheletti, John Giannone and Steve Valiquette preview the Rangers/Hurricanes series

Airing on Tuesday (7/28) and Thursday (7/30) at 6:30pm ET on MSG

Islanders Return to Play Preview

Brendan Burke, Butch Goring and Shannon Hogan preview the Islanders/Panthers series

Airing on Wednesday (7/29) & Friday (7/31) at 7:00pm ET on MSG+