La Vida Baseball Rolls Out Strong Lineup For Yanks, Mets Openers

TeamWorks Media today announced that La Vida Baseball, its award winning English and Spanish language baseball platform, will provide extensive coverage of some of the biggest names around MLB as we head towards the re-start of baseball this weekend. LaVida Baseball will have coast to coast coverage with reporters in cities from New York and Chicago to San Diego and St. Louis as part of its live streaming content. The platform is coming off a four-month period of record engagement despite baseball being on hiatus, reaching more than 11 million fans alone in the past thirty days, making it one of the most visited independent sports-specific sites and service available.

“Our business is all about bringing the personalities of the game to a dedicated and thriving digital first audience who are both English and Spanish speaking but share a passion for baseball, and the last few months have been both educational and evolutionary in our learnings,” said TeamWorks Media co-founder Jay Sharman. “We have been able to identify daily stories and bring in a wide range of personalities, from media and ownership to players and families, who used our platform to share stories, and we look forward to advancing those conversations now that we are close to getting back on the field for what will be a historic run to October for MLB.”

Starting today and culminating on Friday the 24th, La Vida Baseball will be expanding its regular live broadcast window to include coast to coast drop ins with a lineup that includes:

Linda G. Alvarado, co-owner of the Colorado Rockies

Bob Kendrick, NLBM President

Gabe Kapler, San Francisco Giants Manager

Luis Gonzalez, former MLB star and current DBacks executive

Enrique Rojas, ESPN journalist

Jose Mota, bilingual broadcaster for Angels/FOX/MLB Network

Henry Santos, lead singer for the legendary Dominican group Aventura | New York

Bobby Allende renowned musical artist and baseball fan | New York

Jon Morosi, MLB Network announcer

Jose Contreras, former MLB player

Mike Janela, New York Mets play-by-play voice

Bengie Molina, former MLB players and current Cardinals Spanish language broadcaster

All that will be in addition to the live social media streaming series, highlighted by La Vida Baseball ¡Live!, the brand’s weekday interactive, fan-centric live show, hosted by Jennifer Mercedes (@Chica_Deportes); El Bullpen the daily, short-form cultural video round-up, hosted by Julie Alexandria (@JulieAlexandria); Being Guillén, a hilarious weekly show and podcast, hosted by former World Series Champion manager, Ozzie Guillén and two of his sons, Ozzie Guillén Jr. and Oney Guillén; Gaming with The Guilléns, a live, engaging Twitch experience where Guillén Jr. challenges Major Leaguers to play him in the video game “MLB The Show,” and Home Plate, a newly video series celebrates food and lifestyle hosted by Jennifer Mercedes and Julie Alexandria.



