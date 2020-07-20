Heavyweight Jarrell Miller Tests Positive for PEDs Again

“Oops! He did it again.”

32-year-old heavyweight contender Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller, 23-0-1, (20) pulled a page out of the Britney Spears playbook.

With just two weeks removed from a July 9 bout with Jerry Forrest on ESPN in Las Vegas, Nevada, Miller tested positive for three performance enhancing drugs that include GW1516, HGH and IPO. Sounds familiar? Well it should, because Miller tested positive for those same banned substances a year ago, prior to a bout with Anthony Joshua for the heavyweight championship of the world at Madison Square Garden.

Subsequently, the suspended Miller was then replaced by Andy Ruiz, who in turn shocked the world by stopping Joshua in seven rounds en route to capturing the belts. To Joshua’s credit, he did reclaim his highly coveted straps six months later. But as for Miller, the New York State Athletic Commission is still denying him a license.

Apparently, this is something that has followed Miller his entire career. Even in his days as a professional kickboxer, prior to committing to the “Sweet Science” full-time, Miller was suspended for testing positive for methylhexanamine.

To no surprise, Miller objected to the recent finding in the urine sample he submitted to VADA [Voluntary Anti-Doping Association]. As previously mentioned, this isn’t Miller’s first positive test for PEDs nor is it his second either. However, this is the most recent regression for Miller in what has become a series of embarrassing failed tests revolving around PEDs.

“I have never, ever willingly taken a steroid for performance-enhancing purposes,” Miller said in his defense. “Did I take something for healing properties, for injuries? Yes, I have. But to win a fight and during a training camp? No, I have never done that.”

The Brooklyn prizefighter continued,

“Nobody can be more outraged of the allegations than me. I’m the one that’s lost millions of dollars. I’m the one that’s had his career on the line. But I have to think about it with a straight mind. I have to figure it out. Sit down with my team. Get everything in order and get everything done in the right way. It’s sad. I’m angry about it, but like I said, there is an explanation for it, and me and my legal team are working on it.”

As a result of the recent infraction, Miller has since been placed on a temporary suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Considering that boxing is a combat sport, the potential for a fatality in the sport is obviously much greater whenever PEDs are used by a fighter. Miller isn’t garnering much sympathy from pundits in the boxing circle. In fact, most of the experts are calling for much more serious punitive consequences, such as a lifetime ban.

“I should not be banned for life,” Miller said. “I’m prepared to accept my suspension and be willing to do my monthly testing during my suspension, but to be banned for life? You’re out of your mind. I’ve done my research and homework to do my best to not make this happen, and all I can do is apologize to Bob Arum [Top Rank C.E.O.], apologize to Jay Prince [Manager]. But at the same time, I did do my homework. I did put my best foot forward. I did let VADA know of certain circumstances. I did my part as a human being and as a fighter.”

Boxing definitely has their hands full with Miller. Appropriate action needs to be taken retroactively. Miller is a liability and the integrity of the sport as well as the safety of the opponents that intend to challenge Miller are in jeopardy.

It is incumbent upon the sanctioning bodies in the sport as well as each state commission to make an example out of Miller.

Miller last fought in November of 2018. He knocked out Dinu of Romania within in four rounds.



