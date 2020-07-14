Practice Tests: Sure Way to Pass Your Google Analytics Exam

Google Analytics

Nowadays, whenever you have a doubt you would immediately think “let’s Google it!”. This made Google and its search engine worldwide utilized and renowned in the recent years. But Google isn’t just limited to its search engine. It offers several other IT services that make an individual’s or organization’s daily tasks much more efficient and easy to handle. Google Analytics is such a service offered by Google that makes it easy for you to track a website’s traffic details in depth. It offers many features that make it one of the best Analytics tools out there. It’s completely free and you can use it to get customized reports and details of your visitors. This helps you get an understanding of their interests and get an idea about what kind of content and ads you can add to your platform. To make the best use of all the robust features Google offers, you have to master Google Analytics. The best way to do this is by getting yourself Google Analytics certified.

What the Google Analytics Certification is and How to Earn it

The Google Analytics credential proves your skills in making the maximum use of all the features offered by Google Analytics. Here are 3 simple steps you can follow to get yourself Google Analytics accredited:

Join Google Partners

You have to first sign up for Google Partners to get access to the Google Analytics exam and course material.

Prepare for the exam

Learn the Google Analytics syllabus so that you are proficient with all the features.

Sit for the test

Once you have finished preparing, you can sit for the GAIQ (Google Analytics Individual Qualification) assessment.

Keep reading to find out more about the GAIQ exam and how you can prepare for it.

GAIQ Exam Overview

To earn the Google Analytics badge, you have to pass the GAIQ exam. This is a free test that consists of 70 questions to be answered within 90 minutes. It has a mix of multiple-choice and true or false questions. To pass the exam, you have to get an 80% score. It is to be noted that you cannot pause the test or skip questions to answer them later. And if you fail the assessment, you will have to wait for another 7 days until you can reattempt it. Now that you have a general idea about the exam you can see that you will have to prepare very thoroughly if you want to pass the GAIQ test. Don’t worry though, we’ve got you covered. Move on to the next part to find out how you can best prepare for the upcoming GAIQ.

Preparing for the GAIQ Exam

Without dragging this on, let’s drop straight to the topic. As mentioned earlier, the GAIQ can be tough enough to pass. Of course, the features present in Google Analytics are simple to use but it’s worth taking some effort to master them beforehand. So the first thing you need to do when preparing for this test is to get a proper idea about Google Analytics. Go through all the videos available at Google Analytics Academy to which you get access through your Google Partners account. They will give you the basics of the Google Analytics concept. And then you can also refer to external resources like YouTube for additional knowledge. After getting the required understanding, you have to put your skills to test.

But rather than immediately attempting the official exam, it’s better if you can try out a practice test. By doing so, you can first check out where you stand and improve yourself if needed instead of wasting your time and having to wait seven more days to reattempt if you fail. Some practice tests that are highly recommended can be downloaded from the Exam-Labs.com. Their mock tests are in the vce format and can be opened using the VCE Exam Simulator designed by the Avanset team. These tests contain the most recent and actual exam questions that you can use to get an idea about the GAIQ exam format. In addition to that, you can utilize them to reinforce your knowledge by practicing, find your weaknesses and focus on improving those areas, and work on your time management. To be distinct, the Exam-Labs.com offers the Google Analytics Premium Bundle that you can purchase for just $44.99. It carries a premium practice test with 70 questions and verified answers and a training course with 21 lectures. However, you can still opt for free Google Analytics vce files that are attached to the provider’s page.

But what can motivate you to prepare for this assessment? Why do you need to achieve the Google Analytics badge? Well, read the following paragraph to know more.

Why Get Google Analytics certified?

The perks of using Google Analytics were briefly discussed at the beginning of this post. By using this service, you can get a detailed report on the visitors to your website like gender, age, location, etc. and the fluctuation of the number of visitors.

This guides you on what you’re doing right and what you’re doing wrong which can ultimately help you build a website with better content and relatable ads. Now, Google Analytics maybe be very easy to utilize but if you want to make the maximum use of it, you have to possess thorough knowledge about all its features. Simply self-studying cannot assure that you cover all grounds and there is a tendency to miss some crucial points. So, the best way to make sure you don’t miss out on anything is to get yourself Google Analytics certified. Besides personal gain, you can also become a valuable employee to an organization that deals with websites.

Conclusion

Using Google Analytics is the prime way to analyze and boost your website’s visitors. Utilize free and reliable practice tests from the Exam-Labs.com as well as other reliable resources to ace your GAIQ exam and achieve the prestigious and valuable Google Analytics Certification. We wish you all the best!



