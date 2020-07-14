Popular Giants and Jets Picks in Fantasy Football
- Updated: July 14, 2020
The New York Giants and New York Jets have been known to serve up some interesting picks in fantasy football over the years.
No matter which platform you prefer for your fantasy sports fun, comparing DraftKings to FanDuel is certainly worth doing at least once before making a final decision.
For instance, it is worth noting DraftKings has a major partnership with the NFL, while DraftKings has three more years in the industry than its contemporary.
The options both have in terms of Giants and Jets players is great, especially for football fans from New York who want to stack their teams from the NFC East and AFC East conferences, respectively.
A look back at the stars of the 2019 regular season pledges plenty for the Giants and Jets’ next campaigns.
Bang for your quarterback buck – Darnold and Jones
Every fantasy football team needs a good quarterback and, in Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones, the Jets and Giants had reliable QBs, indeed. Darnold and Jones collected 3,020-plus passing yards each. The individual tallies hardly blew the cover off the football, but they are impressive enough and make for good bargains in fantasy football.
Other players bubbling under the surface in this category were Luke Falk, Trevor Siemian and Bilal Powell from the Jets – and Eli Manning and Alex Tanney of the Giants. Manning, of course, has since retired, but there will be pretenders – on the field and in fantasy football – to try to fill the void.
Running back at you – Bell and Barkley
Here, Saquon Barkley of the Giants effectively and thoroughly outran Le’Veon Bell of the Jets. Barkley gathered over 1,000 rushing yards to Bell’s 780-odd. That’s a pretty big divide in the context of the season, though there are still some fans that’d prefer to go for Bell in their team, subject to budget and scenario.
Tackle this – Burgess and Bethea
For every good offence there’s a good defence, the cliched sporting adage goes. But it’s absolutely right, and for the Giants and Jets it was exemplified by Antoine Bethea and James Burgess, respectively. Bethea’s tackle tally reached three figures, as the safety put in some really hard hits. Pitted against linebacker Burgess, it would be a hard-fought battle to see who’d be prioritised in fantasy football selections.
Catch that – Hewitt and Jenkins.
When a throw goes rogue or there is a loose ball to be intercepted in whatever capacity, Neville Hewitt and Janoris Jenkins are prime picks to perform. Jenkins led the interceptions for the Giants during 2019’s regular season, while Hewitt was at the top of the pile for the Jets. Jenkins doubled the number of Hewitt’s interceptions, probably putting him ahead in the fantasy football pecking order.
Elsewhere – Winston, Wagner and more
Outside of New York, there were even more impressive players that will have fantasy sports fans fathoming their picks for the next season.
Jameis Winston, Dak Prescott and Jared Goff were among the offensive leaders for passing during the 2019 regular season. Philip Rivers and Matt Ryan also impressed, but it was the New Orleans Saints’ Winston that was the standout and might be again next season.
The defensive leaders were spearheaded by Bobby Wanger of the Seattle Seahawks. He wasn’t all that untouchable, as the numbers of Blake Martinez and Jordan Hicks will attest.
Fans looking to line their teams with those who put in the hard yards next season arguably need not look further than Derrick Henry. If not the Tennessee Titans’ Henry, then at least fellow running back Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns or Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers.