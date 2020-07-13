Valentine, White, Leyritz Plus ‘69 Amazin’ Mets Kranepool, Swoboda, Shamsky Free Live Virtual Q&A’s Weds, Thurs

As baseball prepares for its return to Yankee Stadium and Citi Field this month, some of the standouts from years past take the virtual stage when former Mets Subway Series manager Bobby Valentine, currently A.D. at Sacred Heart University, former Yankees hard-hitting outfielder Roy White, Yankees postseason standout Jim Leyritz, and Amazin’ 1969 Mets World Series champions Ed Kranepool, Ron Swoboda and Art Shamsky appear in a pair of FREE live moderated video Q&A sessions via Wizard World Virtual Experiences (www.wizardworldvirtual.com). Fans can catch Valentine, White and Leyritz on Wednesday, July 15, at 7 p.m. ET, while the ‘69 Mets are live on Thursday, July 16, at 4 p.m. ET.

As part of the events, fans across the globe can:

Submit questions via chat during the free 45-minute panels (open to everyone, no entry fee to watch or submit). Panels available for viewing live or on demand via Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/wizardworldvirtual ; YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/wizardworld ; and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wizardworld/

Participate in a personal, exclusive two-minute live video chat with each celebrity (paid, with 8”x10” autographed photo included!)

Purchase a recorded video from each star specifying the message if desired (autograph also included)

Pricing for the individual chat, video and autograph packages vary by item and star, available here for White, Valentine and Leyritz and here for Kranepool, Swoboda and Shamsky.



