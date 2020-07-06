Washington and Cleveland Name Change Odds
- Updated: July 6, 2020
Believe it or not, there are odds on what the new names are going to be for the Redskins and Indians.
According to betonline.ag:
Washington Redskins New Name if Changed
Redtails 3/1
Generals 4/1
Presidents 5/1
Lincolns 6/1
Veterans 8/1
Capitols 9/1
Americans 10/1
Memorials 10/1
Monuments 10/1
Kings 12/1
Roosevelts 12/1
Redhawks 15/1
Jeffersons 20/1
Renegades 22/1
Arlingtons 25/1
Hogs 50/1
Snowflakes 500/1
Trumps 500/1
Cleveland Indians New Name if Changed
Spiders 3/1
Naps 4/1
Guardians 5/1
Buckeyes 6/1
Dobys 7/1
Wild Things 8/1
Blue Sox 9/1
Rocks 10/1
Cuyahogas 15/1
Crows 20/1
Rockers 20/1
Unions 25/1
Fellers 33/1
Great Lakers 40/1