Washington and Cleveland Name Change Odds

Believe it or not, there are odds on what the new names are going to be for the Redskins and Indians. 

According to betonline.ag:

Washington Redskins New Name if Changed

Redtails                        3/1

Generals                       4/1

Presidents                    5/1

Lincolns                        6/1

Veterans                       8/1

Capitols                        9/1

Americans                     10/1

Memorials                     10/1

Monuments                   10/1

Kings                            12/1

Roosevelts                   12/1

Redhawks                     15/1

Jeffersons                    20/1

Renegades                   22/1

Arlingtons                     25/1

Hogs                            50/1

Snowflakes                   500/1

Trumps                         500/1

 

Cleveland Indians New Name if Changed

Spiders                         3/1

Naps                            4/1

Guardians                     5/1

Buckeyes                      6/1

Dobys                          7/1

Wild Things                   8/1

Blue Sox                       9/1

Rocks                           10/1

Cuyahogas                   15/1

Crows                           20/1

Rockers                        20/1

Unions                          25/1

Fellers                          33/1

Great Lakers                 40/1

 


