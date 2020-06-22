‘Yogi’ Author Jon Pessah To Host Live Q&A Thursday At Wizard World Virtual Experiences

Jon Pessah, founding editor of ESPN The Magazine and NY Times bestselling author, will discuss his new book Yogi: A Life Behind the Mask, Thursday at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT at Wizard World Virtual Experiences. Pessah, former sports editor at the Hartford Courant and assistant managing editor/sports at Newsday, also wrote The GAME: Inside the Secret World of Major League Baseball’s Power Brokers, a topic even more prevalent today as MLB owners and players grapple with how to get back on the field.

Fans can watch free and submit questions for Jon via chat on Wizard World’s Twitch channel.

Yogi Berra’s is the quintessential American success story: a first-generation immigrant from a poor but determined family who went on to become one of the greatest players in baseball history. Pessah’s book traces his life from his roots in “The Hill” section of St. Louis through his baseball career and status as a pop culture icon.



