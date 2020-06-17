Step-by-Step Strategy to Succeed and Get the Highest Score in Microsoft MS-200 with Certbolt and Its Practice Tests

When you talk about the best certification vendors in the world, you need to mention Microsoft. The program of this company is very elaborate and consists of many credentials that can help the young professionals start their careers on a strong note. Getting a certificate from Microsoft is a pretty big deal and that is why it is advised that you do this as soon as possible. Once you obtain a Microsoft badge, you will be able to give your career some direction. It will be easier for you to apply for a job that you like and earn a better salary.

No matter what certification you choose, you will need to take the prerequisite exam(s). With that in mind, we are going to talk about the Microsoft 365 Certified: Messaging Administrator Associate badge and one of its tests – Microsoft MS-200. It is one of the most popular exams that the company is currently offering, and if you are a young IT specialist, you should also consider passing it. This is the perfect place to start, so let’s talk more about this test, its details, and the steps that you need to take to get things right.

Step 1: Evaluate Your Strengths and Create a Study Plan

The very first thing that you need to know is that you should never rush the whole preparation process. You need to try to keep your nerve and move forward with a plan. If you are thinking about taking the Microsoft MS-200 exam and you want to make sure that you will prepare in the best way, you should first consider coming with a proper goal and define its major and minor milestones. There are so many important details that you need to know about this certification test, and each of them should be included in your blueprint.

Thus, you should know that Microsoft MS-200 is ideal for the messaging administrators with the latest level of expertise in the areas of integration, licensing, and authentication types connected to Microsoft 365 applications. These potential candidates need to know how to manage, deploy, monitor, configure, and troubleshoot mail flow, permissions, recipients, public folders, and mail protection in both Cloud enterprise and on-premises environments. Whether you have the required skills or you want to get them, you have to understand that each applicant has different levels of knowledge. That is why you need to create a detailed plan according to your own.

Step 2: Know Your Enemy and Make It Your Ally

The next thing that you should know about Microsoft MS-200 is its ins and outs. Therefore, please note that this test will be 2 hours long. The exact number of questions that may appear in it is unknown, so the students should be prepared for everything. Oftentimes, the examinees have about 40 to 60 questions to deal with. Regardless of how many of them you have to attempt, you need to try and complete them before the time limit ends. This can become a difficult task but if you just try and keep up the pace, you will be able to pull through.

If you have studied for all the exam topics, you should not have any problems answering all of the questions. Therefore, you need to know these subjects to be able to pass the test and gain the required skills for your future tasks. The candidates will have to explore the following objectives:

Manage Modern Messaging Infrastructure (45-50%);

Manage Recipients and Devices (15-20%);

Manage Mail Flow Topology (35-40%).

Each of these sections makes up a certain percentage of the whole exam content, so if you are unable to study for all of them properly, you will have a hard time answering the questions. For the best results, it is recommended that you start studying for Microsoft MS-200 at least a few months before the exam date.

Step 3: Cover All Your Back with the Best Preparation Tools

Microsoft is quite popular for the difficulty of its exams, and if you want to ace one or two, you will need to show a little bit of determination. If you want to prepare for the MS-200 test, it is important that you start searching for the best study materials. If you visit the official website, you can find two separate ways to prepare for it, one is free and the other is paid. Both have their benefits, but if you have no idea where to start, it is advised that you go for the paid instructor-led training course. This is because the lectures are delivered by the certified tutors who know each topic in detail.

Another source that you should use is Certbolt. On this website, you can find the premium bundles for many certification exams. And Microsoft MS-200 is one of them. You can purchase one study package for this test (it comes with books, videos, and mock tests) and pay only $29.99. You should try to answer as many practice questions as you can. This is because all of them will help you understand the nature of the ones that you may be asked in the actual exam. This prep tool will give you a clear idea of which topics need more of your attention, so you can start focusing on them more before the real test takes place.

Conclusion

Microsoft is a highly reputable company in the tech industry, this means that anyone who has their stamp of approval is destined for great changes. Its certification program is among some of the best in the world. If you visit the Microsoft website right now, you will find that it offers many badges that cover a variety of domains. If you are an IT expert and want to get certified, there is a chance that you will find a credential related to your area of expertise. Microsoft MS-200 is your perfect discovery and it is one of the most popular tests that the organization is currently offering. Passing this exam will lead you to the excellent associate-level badge.

Once you have earned this certificate, it will open up many new doors. With its help, you can shape your career according to your liking. There are many companies out there that are always trying to hire the certified individuals for certain positions. So, maybe you can be one of these people. The main thing is to transform this “maybe” into “certainly”.



