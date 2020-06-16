Tatis, Griffey, Boone Among N.Y. Reps In Strat-O-Matic Father’s Day Series

For many families, baseball has been an integral part of Father’s Day for years, and although the pros won’t be on the field this Sunday to help dads celebrate with their children, Glen Head, N.Y.-based Strat-O-Matic, the market leader in sports simulations, is keeping the tradition alive by playing out a seven-game series featuring some of the greatest fathers and sons to compete on the diamond.

And several players who competed for the Yankees and/or Mets are on the rosters, headed by Aaron Boone, who will “manage” the squad against his father, Bob. Former Yankees (even briefly!) on the Fathers’ team include Mel Stottlemyre, Tom Gordon, Lance McCullers, Paul Quantrill, Ivan Rodriguez, Cecil Fielder, Sandy Alomar, Felipe Alou, Clay Bellinger, Ken Griffey and Bobby Bonds. Ex-Met Fernando Tatis is also on the Dads’ squad. Former Bombers on the Sons’ side are Steve Trout and Jaret Wright, while the Mets are represented by Darren Oliver, Brian Bannister and Roberto Alomar.

“We wanted to find a uniquely ‘Strat-O-Matic’ way to pay tribute to fathers enjoying baseball with their sons and daughters on their special day,” said Hal Richman, Strat-O-Matic founder, whose son Adam is the company president. “With so many fathers and sons, many of them Hall of Famers and All-Stars, on rosters throughout baseball history, this fun simulation will highlight some of the best family connections the sport has known.”



