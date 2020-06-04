deGrom Tops K’s List But Yanks, Mets Scuffling In Strat-O-Matic Simulation

The aces of the Yankees and Mets’ staffs, Gerrit Cole (eight wins) and Jacob deGrom (109 strikeouts), have done their parts, leading their leagues in those categories, respectively through the first two months of play in Strat-O-Matic’s simulation of the 2020 baseball season. But that hasn’t been enough as the Yanks (32-31) and Mets (25-36) continue to struggle as the calendar flips to June.

The Yanks place second in the A.L. East, 4.5 games behind the division-leading Tampa Bay Rays, and fourth place in the Wild Card standings, five lengths back of Oakland and Minnesota and a half-game behind the surprising Kansas City Royals. Jorge Soler has been the MVP of the first third of the season, claiming Player of the Month honors in April and May, blasting 13 home runs and driving in 38 in May alone and has 70 RBI to date.

The Mets are a full 14 games back of the defending champion Nationals (39-22) and in fourth place in the N.L. East. Jeff McNeil is among the N.L. batting leaders at .305.

In addition to Soler, who hit 13 home runs and drove in 38 runs (1.215 OPS) during May to increase his MLB-leading totals to 25 and 70, winners include A.L. Pitcher of the Month Kenta Maeda of the Twins (3-1, 1.62 ERA), N.L. Player of the Month, former Met Daniel Murphy of Colorado (.402, 5 HR, 19 RBI, 1.110 OPS), and N.L. Pitcher of the Month Luke Weaver of Arizona (4-0, 1.77 ERA).

Fans can also vote for the players to represent both leagues in the Strat-O-Matic All-Star Game (July 14) beginning today.



