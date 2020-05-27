The Week That Was: Loudmouths Is Silenced

COVID-19 claimed a longstanding cable sports show when SNY, which has been ravaged by the lack of Mets games and other live events to telecast, announced last Thursday it would be canceling “Loudmouths,” which debuted when SNY came on the air in March 2006.

“Loudmouths” was a local knockoff of ESPN’s popular late afternoon debate show, “Pardon The Interruption,” with Chris Carlin and Adam Schein becoming the New York version of Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon.

Carlin and Schein had chemistry and their takes on different sports and pop culture topics were entertaining and rarely came off as contrived which is rare for a sports debate show as anyone who has ever seen ESPN’s “First Take” or Fox Sports 1’s “Undisputed” will attest.

As the years ensued, Chris Carlin and Adam Schein moved onto greener media pastures and they were replaced by Jon Hein and a rotation of SNY talent as Sal Licata and Marc Malusis. While they weren’t bad there was a drop in quality. Too many debate subjects seemed contrived and of little interest except to the show’s producer who needed to kill 30 minutes of airtime.

SNY executives promise “Baseball Night in New York” and the late evening wrap-up highlights show, “Sportsnite, “ will return when things get back to normal.

Longtime Bayside resident Herb Turetzky has been the official scorer for the NBA’s Nets through all of their many homes during their 53-year history.

It was reported in March that four current Brooklyn Nets players tested positive for the coronavirus with only Kevin Durant going public about it. Unfortunately Herb also came down with COVID-19 and required hospitalization. Happily, he appears to be on the road to a complete recovery, according to an article the New York Post’s Zach Brazillier wrote last week.

Former New York Mets manager Art Howe is also mending from a serious bout with COVID-19. Former New York Knicks center Patrick Ewing also announced last week that he had tested positive for the virus and was getting treatment in a Washington, DC area hospital.

Speaking before of the Nets, their longtime television voice, Forest Hills native Ian Eagle picked up the Emmy for best local play-by-play announcer in a virtual ceremony held by the local chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences last month. It was his fifth straight Emmy in that category and sixth in the last eight years.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban good-naturedly took questions from the animated hosts of CBS All Access’s very clever “Tooning Out The News” series last week.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is married to former Mets relief pitcher Sean Gilmartin who is hoping to catch on with the Tampa Bay Rays if there is a baseball season this year.

This factoid has not gotten much publicity because Gilmartin has been a prototypical journeyman reliever.



