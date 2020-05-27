Moeller: Flacco Will Help, But Adams and a Corner Void Can’t Be A Disruption

Joe Flacco is a new Jet, and Jamal Adams is still a Jet.

Rookie Ashtyn Davis is waiting in the wings.

Interesting days certainly are ahead. The Jets’ mercurial offseason ascent suddenly could hit a plateau.

The Jets made a wise move by signing Flacco to a one-year deal Friday. Flacco is recovering from a

neck injury, but the Jets needed a seasoned veteran to backup Sam Darnold. You can’t feel

comfortable having either David Fales or rookie James Morgan behind center if Darnold get hurt

or misses time for any other reason again. Everyone saw what happened with Luke Falk had to replace

Darnold.

Fales and Morgan provide insurance until Flacco is ready. This is a stellar move by new GM Joe

Douglas.

Now, Douglas has the bigger move – what to do with Adams?

His has developed a command presence on the field and in the locker room.

Every few weeks, the Adams-to-the Cowboys rumor surfaces. Like clockwork, it has risen again.

Several websites covering the Cowboys have re-ignited the Adams rumor, this time with the Jets

demanding a first- and third-round pick for their star safety.

Dallas is roughly $6 million under the cap, and they would need to get a long-term deal done with

Quarterback Dak Prescott to afford Adams. Like with the Jets, Adams becomes an instant cornerstone

with the Cowboys and tightens their secondary.

Adams has not attended the team’s virtual workouts, and reports have been mixed about the team

having any discussions about a new deal.

He reportedly does want a new contract before the season, and isn’t opposed to a trade.

The Jets should make a concerted effort to work out a deal, yet they have picked up his fifth year option

for 2021 and could place the franchise tag on him for the 2022 season. He’ll make a paltry $3.5 million

this season and $9.9. million in 2021.

Adams wants to be the highest paid safety at $15 million, and he could opt to become the highest paid

Jet, surpassing C.J. Mosley’s $17 million.

From here until late July when the Jets are scheduled to open camp, Douglas may have to make a move.

He will want to avoid a holdout especially with a newfound optimism encircled around the team.

The Jets also need a cornerback, and free agent Logan Ryan is still their prime target even though talks

have stalled with him and Miami also is in the loop.

With the drafting of rookie and highly touted safety Davis, Marcus Maye appeared to be the odd

man out in 2021.

The Jets could take a chance with Davis and deal Adams in late July. If Maye has a solid year this season,

the team could haggle with him at a lower price.

They likely will sign a cornerback before July to fill the void.

Flacco will be a great addition, so will a veteran cornerback.

We’ll know in September if Adams remains a happy one.



