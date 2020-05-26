Negron: Pirate Jerez Dedicates Season to Yank Hank

During Memorial Day weekend, I reflect on so many different things. Some happy, some sad. Some are of people who have made sacrifices and some of people who are no longer here. Someone that was feeling the same way was Pittsburgh Pirate’s pitcher, Williams Jerez.

Jerez was a member of the Hank’s Yanks Youth baseball team, which was sponsored by Yankee Co-owner, Hank Steinbrenner. The team, “Hank’s Yanks,” has a major impact on the life of this budding baseball star. In his own words, Jerez explains what Hank Steinbrenner and the Hank’s Yanks organization meant to him.

“I want to take a moment to extend my deepest condolences to the Steinbrenner family, and reflect on the time I spent with Hank. I had not seen Hank in many years yet this loss is very difficult for me and my Hank’s Yanks teammates. I had the pleasure of meeting him and spending time with him in Tampa. I even had the privilege of dining with him on several occasions and learned what a great man he was. I always wanted to thank him because he gave me and my teammates the opportunity to play with the organization that he funded. I had the opportunity to take this picture with him and looking back, I was always grateful for this moment. It’s a true memory of what a great person he was and he is someone that I will never forget and will always be grateful for everything that he has done for me. If there is baseball in 2020, I will dedicate my Pittsburgh Pirates’ baseball season to the memory of Hank Steinbrenner.“

Williams Jerez



