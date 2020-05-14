La Vida Baseball Launches Only Live Spanish Language Digital Baseball Show ‘Polvora, Voz Y Diamante’

La Vida Baseball (@LaVidaBaseball), the nation’s leading multi-language Latino baseball lifestyle media company, today announced that they are expanding their coverage to include a weekly Spanish language offering. Polvora, Voz Y Diamanté which will run every Thursday at 1:00 PM and will be hosted by St Louis Cardinals Spanish Language Broadcaster, Polo Ascencio, Pliego Villarreal from world renowned Mexican rock band Kinky, and Mexican Baseball League 2x MVP Jesse Castillo. This show features intriguing baseball conversation, with hilarious pop culture sensibilities all wrapped in a love and appreciation of all things Latino baseball. It will be in addition to the daily fast-growing English language content that LVB continues to provide, and will be the only streamed Spanish-language show dedicated to baseball in North America.

“When we launched La Vida Baseball, we had the resources to only choose one language, because multi-language shows are not a function of auto-translate,” said Jay Sharman, co-founder of TeamWorks Media, Parent Company of La Vida Baseball. “Our target audience, the U.S. Latino baseball fan, consumes sports content primarily in English (66% according to 2018 Pew Research). Yet, as we’ve experimented and engaged our fans, it’s clear there is a want for Spanish-only content as well. This is the next step to be truly bilingual. We’ll continue to listen, test and evolve to satisfy our fans.”

La Vida Baseball (www.lavidabaseball.com), along with its on-air personalities, boast a collective social media following of more than one million fans. La Vida Baseball produces several social media series, highlighted by La Vida Baseball ¡Live!, the brand’s weekday interactive, fan-centric live show, hosted by Jennifer Mercedes (@Chica_Deportes). El Bullpen is a daily, short-form cultural video round-up, hosted by Julie Alexandria (@JulieAlexandria). Being Guillén, a hilarious weekly show and podcast, is hosted by former World Series Champion manager, Ozzie Guillén and two of his sons, Ozzie Guillén Jr. and Oney Guillén, and has quickly become one of the most watched shows around the culture of baseball – anywhere. Recently Ozzie Guillén Jr. launched Gaming with The Guilléns, a live, engaging Twitch experience where Guillén Jr. challenges Major Leaguers to play him in the video game “MLB The Show.” Home Plate, a newly launched video series celebrates food and lifestyle hosted by Jennifer Mercedes and Julie Alexandria.



