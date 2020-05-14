Claiming a sports betting bonus

When we login to our favorite sports site, we always look for that special sport event to bet on. But let’s face it, who does not like freebets? Just like a online casino would grant you a special bonus like a reload, or free spins, a sports betting site gives free bets, money that is awarded for free to use on your upcoming sports event. There are obviously some things that you would need to take into account before claiming a freebet, let’s have a look at the most common things to keep in mind.

Terms and Conditions

Always look at the terms and conditions when claiming a free bet bonus. There might be some deadlines that you need to meet to claim the freebie. Always make sure that you click the ‘Read More’ part that would be located at the bottom of the bonus. This will ensure that you enjoy the free bet fully.

Some bonuses are only to be claimed once

When you join a sports site, you normally get a welcome bonus. This would consist of either deposit or else free bets made on your behalf. These bonuses are not recurring, but claimed only once when joining the site or casino. Your go to bookmaker site would offer you the bonus. Login at the site for the first time, register, deposit and enjoy your bonus.

Country Restrictions

Some countries do not allow their players to get bonuses, in this case freebets, so always have a look that your country is eligible. To check if you are eligible for the bonus, you can check the terms and conditions related to the said offer.

Your payment method is key

Some payment methods might refrain you from getting freebets or bonuses. When making the choice of opening that e-wallet, always ensure that you can scoop freebies. Also, the ‘Read More’ section attached to the bonus would highlight if you chosen payment methods is excluded or not.

Bonus Codes

Different bookmakers have different ways in which you can claim a bonus. Either to opt in or sometimes a bonus code. Make sure you understand the requirements fully and if a bonus code is need you enter it at the appropriate field. When in doubt always ask customer support for guidance, and reading the terms is also key.

Requirements to claim the freebets

You might need to make a minimum deposit to claim a free bet. Apart from this, you some bonuses are also capped to a specific amount. Normally a freebet would either be matching your deposit or also would be a percentage % of. Some examples include – Make a deposit of 50 Euros and get a 100% match. The 50 Euros would denote that this is the minimum amount for you to claim the free bonus.

Wagering and rollover

When a bookie grants you a bonus, there are some conditions that you would need to meet. In the gambling world, we call this wagering requirement, and you would need to meet this term before making a withdrawal request. Some of the bets which would contribute to you meeting your rollover requirement would also have low odds, so ask yourself, will you be able to meet these requirements? Some bets also would not be eligible to meet your freebets rollover requirement.

Receiving the Bonus

Some sites offer you the bonus upon registration, others grant you the bonus when you meet all the required rollover requirements. Some gamblers overshadow this point. Just remember that wagering plays a big part in you landing that bonus. Meet the wagering to fully enjoy the bonus would be our best advice.

Withdrawing before meeting the requirements

If you try to make a withdrawal before you meet the requirements, you might lose all your winnings and the bonus attached. Rule for all gambling freebets and bonuses is to make sure that you meet the requirement then you withdraw all your winnings!

Casino or Sports Bonus?

Some sites would make you choose. You can either claim a casino welcome bonus or the sports freebets. Other sites allow you to claim both. Always read the small wording related to the welcome bonus, and make sure that if you need to choose, choose wisely. There are times when you cannot have 2 bonuses and 2 rollovers active at the same pace.

IP address and home rules

Many bookmarkers are casino sites only allow one bonus or freebet to be claimed by the same IP address or household. In all the sites that we visited; this T& C was always present.

Player Patters

Something that we all know happens behind the scenes. Your bets, your betters and gameplay are always analyzed to make sure that all is legal. This is normal and also a legal requirement that is imposed on the casino or bookmaker.

And finally, and we will repeat, when you look to landing freebets bonuses, always read the T&Cs. Normally all the answers to your questions are there.



