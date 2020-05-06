MSG To Celebrate ’70 Knicks Title With Specials

MSG Networks today announced its programming plans this week celebrate the upcoming 50 th anniversary of the Knicks’ 1970 NBA Championship, which the team won back on May 8, 1970 for the first title in franchise history.

The lineup throughout the week will include re-airings of NBA Finals games from that year, including the Knicks’ series-clinching Game 7 win that is remembered for Willis Reed’s inspiring return from injury and Walt Frazier’s legendary 36-point, 19-assist and 7-rebound performance. Viewers can also tune in for a mix of interview specials and features on players from that team that will provide fans with a great look back at that memorable championship season. Some of the highlights include:

• MSG 150 at Home: Knicks 50 th Anniversary Special – roundtable discussion with Bill Bradley, Walt Frazier and Willis Reed, hosted by Mike Breen, on Friday at 5:00 pm

• Interview with Dick Barnett on Thursday’s edition of the “MSG 150 at Home” at 5:00 pm

• NBA Finals Vault – re-airings of 1970 NBA Finals Games 5 and 7 versus the Los Angeles Lakers

• Bios – 30-minute individual features on players from the team including Dick Barnett, Bill Bradley, Dave DeBusschere, Walt Frazier and Willis Reed, as well as Hall of Fame Head Coach Red Holzman

• To the Rafters: 1970 Retirement Ceremonies – new, one-hour program featuring a compilation of each jersey retirement ceremony from that team – Barnett, Bradley, DeBusschere, Frazier, Reed,

Holzman – on Thursday at 5:30 pm

As part of its overall Knicks programming this week, the network is also continuing with its decade-themed nights and featuring classic comebacks, buzzer beats and fantastic finishes from the Knicks over the years. A complete schedule for the Knicks programming can be found below, which will also be available on MSG GO, MSG Networks’ live streaming and video on demand platform for smartphones, tablets and computers.



