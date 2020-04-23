Strat-O-Matic Baseball Selected By People.com as ‘Best Board Game for Sports Lovers’ For 2020

Strat-O-Matic ( www.strat-o-matic.com ), the market leader in sports simulations, continued an unparalleled month of growth and recognition this week, being selected by People.com as “Best Board Game for Sports Lovers” amongst their list of iconic games that have gained steam during these unusual times. The list includes other classics such as Monopoly, Candor, Scrabble and Candy Land. The entire list can be seen here https://people.com/entertainment/best-board-games/

“While the events of the last six weeks are certainly not what anyone wanted or expected, we continue to forge ahead by providing quality and engaging content on a daily basis, not just for our traditional players, but for thousands of new consumers of every demographic who have found us for the first time or returned to us after time away,” said Hal Richman, Strat-O-Matic founder and president. “We are honored to make this list. and are continuing to find new ways to have consumers connect not just with us but with each other; a connection that we believe will continue into the future.”

Strat-O-Matic is also continuing to run daily MLB 2020 season simulations at http://www.strat-o-matic.com/2020-season-simulation/ as well as full simulations of the NBA Playoffs. Basketball results and boxscores can be seen at http://www.strat-o-matic.com/2020-basketball-playoffs/

In addition to the recognition, the increased interest is also reflected in sales, traffic and social numbers, which continue on the upswing. Board and Windows games, digital platform Strat-O-Matic Baseball 365, Website traffic, new users and social media have all seen significant boosts over comparable time periods as fans continue to satiate their thirst for baseball, Strat-O-Matic style, connecting with the game and each other across all of these areas.

Some Strat-O-Matic by the numbers highlights include:

Baseball Board and Windows platform sales from March 15-31, 2020, are more than 50% higher compared to the same time period in 2019

Baseball Board game product sales are more than 60% higher comparing second half of March 2020 to first half of March 2020

Baseball Windows platform sales are more than 45% higher comparing second half of March 2020 to first half of March 2020

New Members on Strat-O-Matic Baseball 365 are more than 75% higher between March 17-31, 2020, compared to the same time period in 2019

Traffic on Strat-O-Matic.com from March 27, 2020, was 472% higher compared to March 27, 2019

Since MLB’s scheduled March 26 Opening Day, traffic on Strat-O-Matic.com has been 380% higher compared to the same time frame of 2019

Since MLB’s scheduled March 26 Opening Day, new users on Strat-O-Matic.com have been 781% higher compared to the same time frame of 2019

Fans with questions about any facet of the Baseball Daily and Basketball simulations can contact Strat-O-Matic at 2020season@strat-o-matic.com .



