Schwartz: FOCO Honors Mika Zibanejad’s Five-Goal Game With A Bobblehead

We’ve been without hockey for a little over a month now because of the coronavirus pandemic, but even if the season doesn’t resume or isn’t completed, Rangers fans certainly have a memory or two from the 2019-20 campaign, including what transpired on March 5th at Madison Square Garden.

That night, Rangers center Mika Zibanejad capped off a five-goal with an overtime tally as the Blueshirts beat the Washington Capitals 6-5 in overtime. Zibanejad became the third player in Rangers history and first since 1983, to score give goals in a game and now his accomplishment has been captured in a new bobblehead from Forever Collectibles (www.foco.com).

“Mika Zibanejad’s five goal game was like something you’d see in a movie,” said Matthew Katz, Senior Licensing Manager at FOCO. “In addition to his incredible performance, the game itself was a back-and-forth instant classic. After the Caps forced overtime with less than a minute remaining in regulation, Zibanejad got to play the role of hero with the game-winner in OT. It’s a game Rangers fans will want to cherish forever, and they can do just that with this bobblehead.”

The handcrafted bobblehead featured Zibanejad in a celebratory pose standing in front of five miniature team logo pucks. Each puck features text labeling each of the five goals that he scored that night and there is also a plaque on the top of the base commemorating Zibanejad’s performance. The bobblehead costs $45 and is available for pre-order by clicking here…

Mika Zibanejad New York Rangers Five Goal Game Bobblehead

It’s projected to be delivered to customers in July.

A player has scored five goals in a game 62 times in NHL history with the Rangers’ Mika Zibanejad being the most recent last month. It’s an incredible feat to light the lamp five times in one game and Zibanejad’s performance has been captured in a great collectible way with the bobblehead from Forever Collectibles.



