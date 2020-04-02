Moeller: Gettleman Is Passing But Could Do Better For The Giants

The first tests of Dave Gettleman’s 2020 year are done, and he achieved a better than a passing grade.

Let’s give him a B or maybe a B+.

He did fill some holes and added some depth.

Still, is Gettleman on the watch for 2020? On April 1, it is fitting to ask that question?

At Pat Shurmur’s firing, Giants owner John Mara referred to Gettleman as “having to increase his batting average going in 2020.”

It was a resounding and easily could be taken ominous “vote of confidence” that usually doesn’t result in a positive outcome.

So, is safe as a .300 or .400 hitter, getting every three or four moves out of 10 correct?

The early returns of drafting quarterback Daniel Jones last season have been predominately good.

Gettleman found some diamonds among the pile with wide receiver Darius Slayton, who emerged as Jones’ top connection; defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, who had his share of moments among his 16 starts; linebackers Ryan Connolly and Oshane Ximines, who slipped into the starting unit; and the rotation in the secondary of Corey Ballantine, DeAndre Baker, and Julian Love, who all have shown promise.

There are still moans and groans about drafting Saquon Barkley, but the second-year phenom running back has had a rigorous offseason to help shake the nagging injuries and return to his rookie form.

Guard Will Hernandez didn’t look as sharp last season as his rookie campaign, but Hernandez will be a mainstay up front.

Linebacker Lorenzo Carter had a breakout year as a rookie, but he slumped last season badly in pass coverage. Carter needs to be an edge rusher.

Judging by their performances and expected rise, it should be enough for Gettleman to stay in the lineup with a better than .400 average.

Like I said, I do like Gettleman’s recent moves in free agency and a B grade should be close enough to a .300 hitter.

He did secure a cornerback spot when he landed former Carolina cornerback James Bradberry, yet, whose reviews have been mixed. Bradberry’s overall numbers aren’t overly impressive, but he will bring steadiness along with safety Jabril Peppers to a budding crop.

Ex-Packers Blake Martinez and Kyler Frackrell instantly fill holes on the linebacking corps, and they will need to turn their game up a notch.

Levine Toilolo should be a grinder a tight end, and he gives the team an effective weapon for a two-TE set.

Nate Ebner will add some flare for special teams as an ex-Bill Belichick disciple, and Colt McCoy is an adequate backup for Jones, hoping that the second-year signal caller isn’t out of the lineup for long.

Now the question is the upcoming drat, which obviously calls for the Gettlemen to draft a left tackle with the fourth pick, alleaveating a problem with Iowa mammoth 6-5, 332 Tristan Wirfs. There is the temptation to choose Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who solves the edge rusher problem.



