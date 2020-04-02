McDonald: When Baseball Does Return, The Schedule Will Look Somewhat Different

It’s clear Major League Baseball has no clue on what to do about the 2020 season.

Until we get more of a clue of when this pandemic will end, there’s going to be uncertainty on what kind of season we will see this year. Will it be a full year or more like the strike shortened season in 1981?

It’s more likely going to be something in the middle.

First and foremost, nothing is going to be happening anytime soon. We are probably looking at June 1st at the earliest and more than likely it’s going to be closer to the Fourth of July before we hear “Play Ball” at any ballpark.

If that’s the case, the 162-game season more than likely out. Even if they start early at empty ballparks.

And even with the noble suggestion of playing double headers every week, like they did back in the 1960s, is logistically problematic.

It was easy back in the 1960s when there were 10 teams in each league. All the teams came into town numerous times. Now you have 15 teams in each league and Interleague play is forced to be played every day.

Teams come into town only for one series and most times that’s just for three games outside of your own division, so to put a double header on a Sunday will make getaway days much more difficult and also force series to start on Saturdays instead of Fridays.

But it may make more sense to cut the season down and play a 100-game season if the season starts in July, but add to the schedule if it the season can start earlier. Also have teams play their games in two time zones, so you can cut down on travel and days off.

Sure, the Mets won’t play the Dodgers and the Yankees won’t be seeing the A’s, but you know, these are special circumstances.

Speaking of special circumstances, the postseason will look a little different too. First, it will start sometime in November and the World Series could actually go into December, which will mean it would have to be played at a neutral site. According to Joel Sherman of the NY Post, MLB is looking at Dodger Stadium as that location. It makes sense because it’s the largest stadium in baseball and also Los Angeles is rather mild in December.

However, it could create a weird scenario as well. Imagine if the Mets and Yankees get to the World Series this year – sure a longshot – and have to play all seven in the stadium Walter O’Malley built for the championship.

Yeah, you get my drift.

But if that happens, we will all take it. Imagine the unique look of Santa Claus at the World Series and Christmas lights all around as we look to a wrap on the baseball season.

No one in a million years would have ever thought of that.

Nor would anyone think we would be locked down in our houses as we socially distance ourselves due to COVID-19. It is downright scary right now and we all can only hope that this pandemic doesn’t reach as deep and some predict.

We just have to wait it out right now with thought of what could happen in baseball – and all sports for that matter – and hope we all get through this safely.

Baseball will return someday.

Hopefully sooner, rather than later.



