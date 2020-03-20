Moeller: Will Gettleman Have The Last Laugh After Free Agency? In Gettleman We Trust?

Dave Gettleman wasn’t mentioned in the same breath as legendary GM after he made the deal for Jets’ lineman Leonard Williams.

Giants fans’ become squeamish about the thought of Gettleman dealing with free agency.

After the first three days, they may have changed their tune. After two questionable years, it may be time to realize ‘”In Gettleman We Trust.”

The Giants haven’t signed a big ticket player who can bring instant credibility, but they have improved their overall club, notably on defense.

It also has become obvious – so far – that they will draft an offensive lineman with the fourth overall pick.

They have kept the pace of the sudden whirlwind since relatively unknown Joe Judge became head coach.

Williams received the franchise tag that will earn him roughly $16 million, more than he appears to be worth on the market. Depending on his play, the Giants can either trade or renegotiate with him later to reduce the franchise number down to 12 or 13 million.

Their other moves also have alleviated some of the pressures of Williams’ heightened expectations.

Gettleman plugged a big hole at linebacker by resigning rising contributor David Mayo and bringing Green Bay and league-leading tackler Blake Martinez and teammate fellow linebacker Kyler Frackwell, who had 10.5 sacks in 2018 primarily as an edge rusher.

Both are former prodigies of new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, who had them at one time in Green Bay. Martinez was a great pickup for the inside, and Graham hopes to rekindle Frackwell, who was pushed back due to free-agent signings last year.

Gettleman reunited with Carolina cornerback James Bradberry, whose size (6-1, 212), physical play, and sticktuitiveness will have him targeted for an opponent’s No. 1 receiver.

With Martinez and Frackwell, the Giants suddenly have become linebacker heavy with Mayo, budding Lorenzo Carter and Ryan Connolly, the latter who was very impressive before an injury ended his season.

The Giants also addressed their special teams by resigning wide receiver Corey Cope as well as former Patriots’ safety and special team stude Nate Ebner, who has ties with Judge. Kicker Aldrick Rosas was inconsistent last year, but he was brought back in the fold.

Offensively, the Giants brought some stability behind Daniel Jones by signing veteran Colt McCoy as a backup and mentor. They also added Cowboys lineman Cameron Fleming, who provides some instant depth and could battle for a tackle spot.



