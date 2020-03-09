Four New Sports to Try in 2020

Can’t get enough of sport, or perhaps you have never been the sporty type but you are keen to give it a try? Here are some ideas in terms of where to start.

This is the comprehensive roundup of the top four spots to try and get involved in for the remainder of the year.

Ping pong

Ping pong, also commonly referred to as ‘table tennis’, is a wonderful leisure activity that also promises a great workout. If you’re looking for a few belly-laughs and good conversation while you break a sweat, this is the sport for you.

It is loved by both young and old and can be played in a relatively small space, making it an interesting addition to the reception area of your new-age office or the games room inside your home. Furthermore, ping pong tables are easy to set up and takedown, and are quite budget-friendly too.

Hurling

Hurling, which has earned its reputation for being the fastest field game in the world, is a big part of Irish culture. It has been played in Ireland for thousands of years and is ideal for anyone serious about their love of sport. It revolves around using a wooden stick called a hurl to hit a ball into the goal of the other team. The nature of hurling is fast-paced and exciting, making it a favorite both to play and to observe.

Kitesurfing

In order to get the hang of kitesurfing, you will need to live in an area that sees plenty of strong winds. That is why this particular sport is so popular in Britain. It is also extremely widespread in South Africa, a country which is celebrated for its epic waves and amazing weather. In South Africa, kitesurfing is often referred to as ‘kiteboarding’, and it is essentially a combination of flying a kite and wakeboarding.

Kiteboarders utilize the power of the wind to lift themselves out of the water before touching back down on their wakeboards of surfboards. The entire experience is exhilarating and stimulating – a great bout of exercise and adrenaline, to say the least.

Kabaddi

Kabaddi is an intense contact sport that originated in India and has been played for centuries. It is basically a dramatic version of the beloved childhood game of ‘tag’. The sport aims to ‘tag’ an opponent from the opposite team and to make it back to home ground. The tagged opponent will be required to do everything possible to prevent that from happening, throwing in some impressive wrestling and martial arts moves in the process.

The popularity of Kabaddi has increased drastically over the last few years, with many players of the game being hailed as celebrities in Asia. Many believe that it is only a matter of time before the sport makes its way to the Western world.

Now that you have a good idea of the trendiest sports for 2020, now is the time to get out and play.



