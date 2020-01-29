During Emotional Week, Ja Morant Dazzles Crowd in MSG Debut

NEW YORK — The New York Knicks had so much pressure put on them, they weren’t able to offer any in return. Not even from a faucet.

After showering in the visiting locker room at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night, Memphis Grizzlies rookie sensation, point guard Ja Morant, was eager to get back to his hotel room and take another shower. That’s because according to Morant, there was no hot water and very little water pressure for his postgame dousing.

Before that, it was Morant applying constant pressure on the Knicks (13-36), with good defense, 18 points, a team-best 10 assists, and no turnovers. And, while individual plus-minus numbers are often misleading and unreliable, Morant’s jumped off the stat sheet. He was a plus-42 (double his previous career-high) in 27 minutes, with teammate, forward Jaren Jackson Jr., the next closest, at a distant plus-19 (Morant’s influence was also consistent for most of the game, as he went from a plus-four in the first quarter, to a plus-14 in the second period and a plus-12 in each of the final two frames).

In this case, Morant’s plus-minus numbers were extremely indicative of the impact he had while leading Memphis (24-24) to a 127-106 rout. Each time Morant sat, New York would rally and get back within striking distance, and each time Morant returned to the floor, the Grizzlies would pull away. In contrast, Morant’s backup, Tyus Jones, was a minus-21, despite scoring 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting, while recording four assists and committing only one turnover.

After Morant helped stake Memphis to a 15-12 lead and sat for the final 6:14 of the opening quarter, New York ended the period by tying the game, 32-32.

As Morant started the second quarter, the Grizzlies went on a 13-4 run, to lead, 45-36. But after Morant returned to the bench at the 6:20 mark of the period, Memphis’ lead withered to only 50-48. Yet, as Morant was back on the floor for the final 2:47 of the half, the Grizzlies went on a 9-4 spurt to go up, 59-52, by intermission.

Starting the third quarter, Morant fueled a game-turning 23-8 stretch which ended with the game’s biggest lead, 82-60, after two Morant free throws with 6:52 left in the stanza. Morant then sat for the final 6:45 of the quarter and watched Memphis’ advantage nearly get sliced in half, to 96-84.

But, starting the fourth period, Morant guided a 12-7 run to push the Grizzlies’ lead to a commanding 108-91 with 6:59 remaining.

Going to the bench again, Morant reentered the game with 3:50 to go and Memphis’ edge having been slightly trimmed to 114-102 while he was out. By the time he came out of the game for good, with 48.1 seconds left, Morant had directed a 12-4 spurt which ballooned the Grizzlies’ lead to 126-106.

Morant’s effort provided an auspicious debut in the World’s Most Famous Arena during an emotional week filled with highs and lows.

On Sunday, mere hours after the world learned of the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, Morant placed an autographed Bryant Lakers jersey in his locker, pushed aside heavy sadness and scored a team-high 23 points while posting a game-best eight assists to lead Memphis to a home win over Phoenix.

Ironically, Morant became the youngest player since Bryant to finish a game with a plus-minus of at least plus-42.

“It’s just very emotional, just to see someone you grew up watching,” Morant said. “Every kid had that moment when they’re shooting something in the trash can and they yell, ‘Kobe!’ I just grew up watching a lot of Kobe, Lakers-Celtics, just rooting for him. Just his mentality, going into the games, was something that I was trying to process in my game. I just felt like he was invincible. You wouldn’t think something would happen to Kobe. It’s just sad.”

Mixing sadness with gladness, Morant was happy to play at MSG for the first time while looking forward to returning to his alma mater when he’ll be in attendance with his family to see his No. 12 college jersey retired at halftime of Murray State’s home game against SIU-Edwardsville on Saturday.

“It’s still tough,” Morant said of Bryant’s death. “It’s still weighing heavy on me right now, but it’s just some excitement playing my first game [at MSG and my] jersey retirement [is bringing] some excitement, some joy, to me. It’s lifting me up a little bit. I’m just glad to be here.

“Everybody knows Madison Square Garden is a [great stage] to play. I’m just happy to be able to go out there with my teammates and get a win.”

Overlooked by major college recruits, Morant has always been driven by his detractors.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence in myself,” he said. “I feel like the negative energy [people] bring to me only makes me better. They push me to go harder… my goal is to just be better at the end of the season than I was at the beginning.”

The wiry, 6-foot-3, 175-pound, 20-year-old South Carolina native continued, “I still have people doubting me. There was a lot of chanting in the arena tonight that I’m too skinny… but I’m just going to keep doing what I do.”

However, the NBA’s leading Rookie of the Year candidate — who, a little more than halfway into his first professional season, is averaging an impressive 17.5 points per game on solid 48.9 percent shooting, including 39.1 percent from 3-point range, as the Grizzlies second-leading scorer, while leading Memphis with 7.2 assists per game — is quickly winning over a lot more fans around the league while silencing the doubters with every game he plays.

“It’s definitely crazy,” Morant noted. “Every away game, having fans there just cheering for me. It’s something I’m not used to… going to shoot before the game, during the game, outside the hotel, it’s just crazy, but I’m thankful for it.”

It was much of the same during Morant’s first visit to MSG, where even Knicks fans often gasped and buzzed with anticipation each time the electrifying rookie was about to do anything. Several times on Wednesday night, Morant didn’t disappoint them.

Driving into trouble during the opening minute of the second quarter, Morant spun around for a ridiculous 360-degree kick-out pass to fellow rookie, shooting guard Marko Guduric, for a go-ahead 3-pointer.

A little over two minutes later, Morant got way up for an alley-oop dunk. Less than two minutes after that, Morant scored on a difficult double-clutch layup.

In the fourth quarter, Morant went up and around to score on a right-handed scoop layup, and 90 seconds after that, he stopped a drive in the paint, spun and fired a pinpoint left-handed pass for a left-corner trey by small forward Solomon Hill.

As good as that pass was, Morant saved his best assist for his last one, with a little over a minute left in the game. Backed up to the midcourt line and trapped by forwards Julius Randle and Marcus Morris, Morant — when most players might’ve panicked and committed a turnover — managed to find center Jonas Valanciunas at the left elbow for a driving dunk.

Those types of “see-it-to-believe-it” plays are fast becoming a hallmark of Morant’s game at the NBA level.

“If I feel like we’re down (energy-wise), I try to do something exciting to try and pick up the energy a little bit,” Morant said. “I don’t do it on purpose, it’s just natural, like instinct. It’s just my game.”

Morant’s 35-year-old rookie head coach, Taylor Jenkins, is already impressed with what he’s seen.

“He’s got unbelievable ball skills, unbelievable vision,” Jenkins said of Morant. “For him to be strong with the ball — knowing they’re not trying to foul, they’re trying to disrupt him — then his teammates get in the right spots and he’s making the right reads. That’s big growth.”

While Morant is certainly capable of putting up good numbers, it’s making winning plays that the stat sheet may not necessarily reflect which pleases Jenkins the most.

“That’s huge,” Jenkins said. “It’s not always points [or] assists, or something like that. He was a difference-maker. He was in so many pick-and-rolls tonight. He did a heck of a job. [The Knicks’] guards love to get downhill. He was doing a great job trying to keep them in front of him as much as possible. He had some deflections, good feedback, stuff that may not even show up in the box score. His urgency defensively was one of his best of the season. Throughout the game [he] made the right reads… he came up with some big buckets in the fourth [quarter] as well, but overall, a huge impact on the game.”

Morant later said, “I’m really not a stat guy. I just try to go out and do whatever I can and help my team. I was just putting pressure on the defense and making the reads, whether it was me scoring or passing the ball.”

Yet some key statistics are already hard to ignore.

With Morant running the Grizzlies’ offense, Memphis leads the NBA with 27.9 assists per game one year after ranking 19th in the league with four fewer assists per contest.

Showing he can also be clutch, Morant is fourth in the NBA in fourth-quarter scoring.

There is one number that Morant does pay attention to, one that matters the most for his team, which after a fourth straight win and 11th in 13 games (following a 13-22 start), is at .500 for the first time since the final calendar day of 2018.

“We were projected to win like 26 games this year, and we’re [already] at 24,” Morant proudly noted.

Much of that recent success is due to Morant being increasingly comfortable as an NBA point guard.

“[He’s shown] continued consistency,” Jenkins said of Morant. “He grows in every part of his game, which is awesome. Reading defenses, how they’re guarding him, he’s now identifying what plays to call, whether it’s for himself or for his teammates, and most times, it’s for his teammates.

“He’s like, ‘How can we get the ball moving around? How can we get other guys involved? They’re doing this coverage or that coverage.’ And then, defensively, he really embraces wanting to get better at both ends. It’s not just all about the offense for him. He goes out there and accepts the challenge defensively.”

So far, being forced to adapt as he keeps learning and growing hasn’t phased Morant at all.

“Most nights, he’s guarding pick-and-roll guys, but recently, he’s been guarding some shooters and having to chase guys off of screens,” Jenkins said. “We could make a laundry list of all the different things [he’s doing well]… that’s why you’re seeing him have such a successful rookie season so far.

“Teams are gonna throw different things at him… but he just finds a way to navigate that situation and get back to his style of play, working inside, out. That’s been one of the best things for him, identifying how teams are guarding him and still not changing his style of play.”

As the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, Morant has willfully accepted the notion that he — along with two other rookies, top pick Zion Williamson and third overall pick, New York’s R.J. Barrett (who did not play on Wednesday night due to injury) — might be among the next generation of top stars to carry the league into the future.

“We definitely talked about it before the season,” Morant said. “[We were] wishing each other well and then [we’re trying to go] out there, proving ourselves each and every night, showing that we’re capable of competing with the best players in this league.”

Already off to a great start, Morant’s ceiling could be extremely high, and he has the right attitude to achieve that. “I feel like I can be better in a lot of categories,” he said. “There’s always room for improvement. I’m just going to continue to study film and keep trying to read all the defensive coverages I see and just try to get better.”

That could be a scary thought for anyone who’ll try to stop him.



