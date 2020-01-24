Schwartz: A Bobblehead For “The Prez” Is About To Take Flight

- Dani’s Dugout: A Toast to GRE GRE GREGORIUS
- Updated: January 24, 2020
As Jets safety Jamal Adams gets ready to participate in the Pro Bowl this Sunday in Orlando, his about to experience another milestone in his young career. One of the Jets’ team leaders and a fan favorite, Adams will soon be the subject of a spectacular bobble head created by Forever Collectibles.
This one is going to be a bit hit with Jets fans.
“Any time that we have the opportunity to expand our reach with fans, it’s an exciting moment,” said Anthony Davino, Marketing Coordinator-Licensing at FOCO. “We try to make every bobble special and connect with people on a national level, but to have someone local with a strong fan following only heightens our excitement.”
Adams just completed his third season with the Jets. The former star at LSU was the Jets’ first round pick (6th overall) in 2017. This past season, he registered 75 tackles, a pick six, and 6.5 sacks over 14 games. Adam is Pro Bowl bound for the second time in his career and his play over the first three years of his career makes a FOCO bobblehead with his likeness long overdue.
For this bobblehead, a smiling Adams is sitting on top of an airplane named “President MAL”, his self-proclaimed nickname. The bobblehead and plane reside on a base that resembles a runway with “33” for Adams’ jersey number. FOCO had previously produced an Adams bobblehead for the Jets to sell, but this will be the first Adams bobblehead with national reach and one that is available on the company’s website.
With any bobblehead, FOCO always puts a lot of time and effort into the planning.
“Several factors come into play when evaluating how to build a successful bobble,” said Davino. “We think we’ve checked all of the boxes in this piece and we’re equally excited for the launch.”
Forever Collectibles is currently taking pre-orders for the Jamal Adams bobblehead on their website by clicking here. The bobbleheads are expected to ship no later than February 22nd. The Adams piece is the latest Jets bobblehead that FOCO has released after recent successful creations like a trio of Sam Darnold bobbles as well as a Le’Veon Bell bobblehead.
And it’s something that Jets fans everywhere, including those who don’t live in the New York/New Jersey area, can get their hands on.
“The biggest benefit of having an on-line presence is consumer engagement,” said Davino. “The phrase ‘gotta give the people what they want!” often echoes through our hallways. This will be one of the more anticipated bobbles we’ve had in the New York Jets market.”
That is until that highly anticipated day when Jamal Adams is elected to the Pro Bowl but is not eligible to play in it. That would be because the Jets are getting ready to play in that elusive first Super Bowl since 1969. If that day should happen to come sometime soon and if the Jets are able to win, then FOCO will need to create another bobblehead for “The Prez”, one in which he is holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy.