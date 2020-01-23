Knicks To Host Star Wars Night Friday, MSG Networks To Take Part

In celebration of the recent release of the film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the NBA has hosted Star Wars-themed nights at select NBA arenas around the league this season, where fans have had the opportunity to win exclusive Star Wars-themed prizes and enjoy special Star Wars-themed activities during the game. Tomorrow night (Friday), the Knicks will be the next team to host their “Star Wars Night,” when they take on the Raptors at the Garden.

As part of the night, MSG Networks will be leveraging the festivities inside the arena and celebrating “Star Wars Night” on the game telecast as well. The broadcast will include a mix of custom graphics, promotional content and special Knicks/Star Wars themed teasers throughout the night. MSG Networks will also be featuring unique Star Wars themed content on its social channels during the game.

Out of the 17 different “Star Wars Nights” that have taken place across the league, MSG Networks will be first RSN to bring the in-game promotion to the broadcast. In recent years, MSG Networks has continued to provided its viewers with various themed week offerings, including “Rookie Week,” “Sneaker Week,” “Food Week” and more, as it puts an increased focus on viewer engagement and looks for ways to appeal to a wider audience. Most recently, when the Knicks hosted their annual ‘Pride Night’ celebration at the Garden, the network aired special ‘Pride Night’ programming following the game that night.



