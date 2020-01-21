NY Sports Day
Home / Football / Schwartz On Sports: Anthony Becht on Jets House

Schwartz On Sports: Anthony Becht on Jets House

Getty Images

Former Jets tight end and current Jets broadcaster Anthony Becht joins Peter to talk about Jets House this weekend, the Jets season and the Super Bowl.

Schwartz On Sports: Anthony Becht on Jets House
Schwartz on Sports

 
 
00:00 / 00:19:02
 
1X
 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *