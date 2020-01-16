NY Sports Day
Home / Football / Schwartz On Sports: NY Guardians Kicker Matt McCrane

Schwartz On Sports: NY Guardians Kicker Matt McCrane

New York Guardians

Guardians kicker Matt McCrane joins Peter from XFL training camp in Houston where Matt and some of his teammates paid a visit to Shriner’s Hospital for Children on Thursday.

Schwartz On Sports: NY Guardians Kicker Matt McCrane

 
 
00:00 / 00:15:57
 
1X
 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *