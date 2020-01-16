Don't Miss
Schwartz On Sports: NY Guardians Kicker Matt McCrane
- Updated: January 16, 2020
New York Guardians
Guardians kicker Matt McCrane joins Peter from XFL training camp in Houston where Matt and some of his teammates paid a visit to Shriner’s Hospital for Children on Thursday.
