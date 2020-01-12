Negron: Gleyber Torres To Receive Munson Award

Roberto Alomar and Omar Vizquel have 20 gold gloves between them. Together they were the greatest double play combination of all time. In Cleveland, their acrobatic plays and clutch hitting excited the fans like no one in the baseball history. Of that town. Alomar is in the Hall of Fame and Vizquel should someday get in.

Another thing that they have in common is that they are both big time fans of Yankee middle infielder Gleyber Torres. At one point or another they have both taken time to help Gleyber with his game, either mentally, physically or spiritually.

At one point, Vizquel has gone on the field and worked with Gleyber on fielding technique and overall play and Alomar from time to time has visited with Torres and discussed different game variables. Omar says that Gleyber’s maturity has always been through the roof. It’s so easy for him to learn, which is not always the case for young players. Alomar feels that, with Gleyber, you just have to remind him of making certain adjustments every once in a while. The fact that Torres has had to play both short and second base, it’s been an ideal situation to have arguably the greatest players at their positions as your mentor.

Another thing that the individuals have in common is the fact that they love giving back to communities and helping young people. Throughout their careers this was always a standard for Alomar and Vizquel. To this day they are both very involved with different charitable causes in Venezuela, Puerto Rico and North America.

As a young boy Alomar used to run around the Yankee clubhouse when his dad Sandy played second base for the team. He was always mesmerized by the kindness and philanthropic ways of Yankee catcher Thurman Munson. He developed a friendship with the Yankee Captain and his brother, Sandy Jr, always wore uniform number 15.

When Roberto found out that Gleyber was receiving the Thurman Munson award for his work on and off the field he was extremely happy. Getting to know this young man and at the same time the fact that I knew and idolized Thurman makes me feel like, this kid really gets it. Roberto added that Thurman Munson and another one of his idols, Roberto Clemente, exemplified what a Major League player is supposed to be all about. So when I see what Gleyber has done, not only on the field but off, then I like to think that the day he receives the Munson award, Thurman would be proud. Vizquel added that Venezuela, the country that both he and Gleyber come from, is so very proud of him.

I want to add that I have personally taken Gleyber to schools, hospitals and many charitable events and naturally youth baseball functions. Torres just understands his role in giving a little bit of himself to as many kids as possible, both in the Bronx and Venezuela.

Thurman Munson was truly my dear friend and I am proud that when his wife Diana introduces me to her friends she still refers to me as Thurman’s batboy.

With that being said I know that If Thurman would’ve known Gleyber Torres, he would’ve loved Gleyber Torres.



