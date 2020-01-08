Torres, Piniella, Davis, Franco, Lieberman To Be Honored At 40th Annual Munson Dinner February 4

A star-studded lineup will be honored at the 40th Annual Thurman Munson Awards Dinner at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers (23rd Street at West Side Highway) in New York City on Tuesday night, February 4, 2020 to benefit AHRC New York City Foundation, which assists children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. These are the honorees: New York Yankees standout second baseman Gleyber Torres; Thurman’s teammate and World Series Champion player and manager Lou Piniella; New York Mets hard-hitting infielder J.D. Davis; former Mets captain and ace relief pitcher John Franco; and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman.

Torres, Davis and Lieberman will be recipients of the Thurman Munson Award; Piniella will receive the Thurman “Champion” Award, and Franco will be presented with the Munson “Captain” Award. Darcy Stacom, Chairman and Head NYC Capital Markets, CBRE, will receive the M. Anthony Fisher Humanitarian Award.

The gala remembers the late great Yankees captain and catcher Thurman Munson and has raised more than $16 million for the AHRC NYC Foundation which supports programs that enable children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to lead richer, more productive lives. Thurman’s widow Diana Munson will attend her 40th consecutive benefit, having been involved in the dinner since its inception.

Michael Kay, YES Network’s Voice of the Yankees and ESPN NY 98.7 Radio host of the Michael Kay Show, will serve as the Master of Ceremonies.

The Thurman Munson Awards are presented annually for success and inspiration on the fields of play, and community spirit off the field.

For tickets and information on the Munson Awards Dinner call 212-249-6188 or email jennifer.kunin@emgbenefits.com. Tickets may be purchased online at https://www.ahrcnycfoundation.org/munson/




