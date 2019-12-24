MSG Networks to Air ‘Complex Christmas’ Marathon Starting Tonight

MSG Networks and Complex Networks today announced its plans for a “Complex Christmas,” which will feature 36 consecutive hours of original Complex and First We Feast programming on MSG Networks. The Christmas Day marathon will first kick-off at 6 p.m. tonight and run through Christmas.

The programming lineup will tap into a crossover audience of sports, fashion, food and music fans, featuring episodes from several of Complex’s popular digital series, including “Sneaker Shopping,” “Hot Ones,” “The Burger Show,” “Jobs Unlisted” and “Complex Closets”. Throughout the day, viewers can tune in to watch Complex Network’s biggest personalities Joe La Puma and Sean Evans interview various high-profile athletes and celebrities, such as Michael B. Jordan, Post Malone, Lil Nas X, Chrissy Teigen, Cristiano Ronaldo and more.

Viewers can also look to engage on social during the marathon using the #MSGxComplex hashtag.

Last year, MSG Networks and Complex Networks announced an expanded content partnership that has seen Complex episodes air following select Knicks, Rangers, Islanders and Devils games as part of MSG Networks’ “MSG Shorts” programming block.



