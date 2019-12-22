Moeller: Manning Moment Hits Pause Button on Season and Reveals Young Core to Build Future

Unless Daniel Jones is injured in the next two weeks, Eli Manning’s Giants’ career is over.

You have a better chance at winning the lottery than seeing Manning playing a game for the Giants in 2020.

But Manning’s farewell set the tone for the future.

Manning appears he will be placing somewhere else than in the Meadowlands. Pittsburgh has become the popular destination due to Ben Rothlisberger’s possible retirement due to injuries.

But that’s another story for another day.

The Giants did give Manning a proper sendoff in their 36-20 victory over the Dolphins, arguably playing their most complete game of the season.

Suddenly, the Giants have a pulsating pulse heading into Washington Sunday afternoon.

They revealed a young core that can quickly build a foundation to return the franchise to its once glory days under Manning in his prime.

Saquon Barkley had all the flash from last season, finally hitting the holes and spinning into the open field like he did last season with his 24-carry, 112-yard, two touchdown game. Rookie wide receiver

Darius Slayton is the offensive MVP because of his consistency and playmaking ability.

Don’t forget about Jones. He and Barkley will be the centerpieces for the revival.

The offensive line was cohesive and protective, and the defensive line was able to generate a pass rush and record three sacks. Guard Nick Gates has gained rave reviews and will push for a starting spot in the future.

Defensive end Leonard Williams has shown the consistent promise the Jets were anticipating, as he has been a one-man wrecking crew in Blue instead of Green.

More importantly, the Giants are developing a young secondary led by top pick DeAndre Baker, along with fourth-round pick Julian Love and Sam Beal, the third-round pick in the 2018 supplemental draft who finally is healthy and has shown his potential. Beal had 11 tackles against the Dolphins.

Against Washington, the Giants will need a similar effort against a Redskins’ team that also has been resurrected with rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins and interim head coach Bill Callahan.

Don’t be fooled with the Redskins’ 3-11 mark, the same one they share with the Giants.

If the Giants win Sunday, they will take bring momentum home against Philadelphia in the season finale and play in a rather meaningless game for the Eagles, who will either have clinched the division or miss the playoffs depending upon their game against Dallas Sunday.

So, the Giants can end the season with a three-game winning streak and will erase most of the moments of a catastrophic nine-game losing streak.

Remember Manning’s final game at Met Life for what he meant to the franchise, but also remember his final game as a turning of the page.



