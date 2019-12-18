Raise Your Glasses And Toast In 2020 At The Rose Mansion

The voguish New York City pop up that women have come to know and love as Rosé Mansion, is staying put in the ‘Big Apple’. With the holiday season in full swing, the timing couldn’t be better. Rosé Mansion is expecting to close out the year on a very “glittery” note. Glitter has been designated as the celebratory theme of Rosé Mansion for the remaining month of 2019.

Located at 111 W 32nd Street in Manhattan [adjacent to JCP], Rosé Mansion was initially launched in the summer of 2018. Rosé Mansion is comprised of a bar, gift shop and fourteen individualized rooms that are dedicated to the history, science and economics of Rosé wine.

During the month of December, Rosé Mansion will be showcasing a plethora of sparkling surprises, which consist of characters and Frosés to drink slowly throughout the duration of the tour. There will also be a celebration to commemorate the 85th anniversary of glitter. [Hence the subject matter.]

During the excursion at the mansion, patrons will enjoy multiple samples of Rosé, hailing from different vineyards from across the globe. Not to mention, while posing for “the gram” [Posting pictures on Instagram] when doing so. Wine connoisseurs will be encouraged to explore, learn and participate in all the interactive exhibits such as Cleopatra’s Palace, a science lab and an airline lounge. In some instances, guests will be required to think on their feet, when asked to answer certain trivia questions too.

When purchasing tickets, they must be bought for a specific date and time. Customers are highly encouraged to confirm their date when purchasing. Tickets are only valid for the date listed on the ticket. There will be no exceptions.

All tickets include general admission, the experience as well as the wine tasting. Additional glasses, bottles, and snacks are available for purchase in the Rosé Land section of the mansion. Lastly, you must be 21 years or older to enter/play. Due to alcohol being served, children are not allowed.

Ticket prices start at $45 for general admission. Obviously, happy hour is always cheaper. Tickets are $10 less [$35] when purchased on a weekday before 5:30 PM.

However, there is a daily special on Wednesdays only. For just 10 bucks visitors can sit back, relax and be entertained by the drag show. Audience members are given a glass of wine to sip and enjoy through the performance. This ticket only allows access to the show. The junket nor the wine tasting is included.

For more information about Rosé Mansion visit rosewinemansion.com



